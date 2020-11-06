Weekend wind, rain pose little threat of wildfire or floods in North Bay

A cold front expected to reach the Bay Area by Friday will bring some blustery winds, but accompanying rain, if it comes at all, won’t be enough to declare the end of wildfire season or lead to any flooding.

“We’re definitely gonna see a drastic cool down ... nearly a 20-degree temperature drop for most areas,” said Roger Gass, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey. But “we’re not expecting widespread rain.”

The cold front is expected to hit the North Bay early Friday morning and move south toward the Central Coast through the afternoon. Winds will likely be the strongest at the coast and in the mountains, Gass said, but are only forecast to reach speeds of 20 to 25 mph. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

While winds of that speed don’t warrant an advisory, Gass said, Bay Area residents and businesses may want to tie down tents and canopies set up outside to prevent them from being carried away.

“It’s going to feel a little blustery,” he said. “Especially as so many businesses are doing outdoor dining, all of those things need to be taken into account.”

The weekend also brings to the North Bay the possibility of the first measurable precipitation during the new water year, which began Oct. 1. But it’s likely only to be enough to get the ground wet, said meteorologist Jeff Lorber.

“It’s not going to be much,” he said. “A couple hundredths to a quarter of an inch.”

If rain does come, Gass said, drivers should use extra caution on the roads, as dirt and oil buildup from the dry season could cause the pavement to be unusually slick.

“People should be aware of wet roadways, especially when we go five, six months of little to no rain at all,” he said.

The winds are expected to dwindle toward the end of the weekend, which Gass said will allow temperatures to drop even further at night, possibly below 40 degrees.

“As the winds die down, we’ll have mostly clear nights with pretty cold temperatures,” he said.

