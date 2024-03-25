Hordes of weird, blue, elliptical organisms a few centimeters long with miniature, translucent sails have washed ashore on the Sonoma and Mendocino coasts in recent weeks, littering beaches with mats of drying sea-life along the high tide lines.

Newly arrived, they briefly maintain a rubbery feel and the deep-blue color typical of their ocean life, with shriveled, whitish flaps that resemble deflated balloons.

Older arrivals, though, lose their pigmentation, fading completely and becoming slightly crunchy underfoot — like a carpet of potato chips, as one University of Washington professor once said.

But look closely, and those desiccated, papery discs that once floated atop the Pacific Ocean become beautifully etched structures, almost sculptural in appearance and worthy of display.

Known as Velella velella or, more commonly, “by-the-wind sailors,” these amazing creatures aren’t actually individual organisms but colonies of tiny, carnivorous hydrozoa that join together and differentiate their functions for nutrition, defense and reproduction.

Related to jellyfish, they float in the open ocean, jellylike rafts blown by the wind, with dangling tentacles that sting their prey, usually existing in swarms far off shore.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hyumT8B7Hss">Click here to view this embed</a>.

But they’re no stranger to the North Coast: It’s just unusual for them to strand in abundance, as they have throughout much of the Northern California coast this spring.

Present in temperate and tropical seas, high volumes are typically associated with warmer than usual ocean conditions.

Researchers from the University of Washington have theorized that warm winters boost their populations so that winds shifting onshore in the spring strand high numbers.

If true, “This paper and our data really do suggest that in a warming world, we’re going to have more of these organisms — that is, the ecosystem itself is tipping in the direction of these jellies because they win in warmer conditions,” University of Washington Professor Julia Parrish said in a 2021 study.

Jackie Sones, research coordinator for the Bodega Marine Reserve at the UC Davis Bodega Marine Lab in Bodega Bay, said she believes it was the “warm blob” years of 2014-16 when she last saw so many velella in the Bodega Bay area.

Back then, during an intense, long-lasting marine heat wave that upended life in the Pacific Ocean, Sones and Bodega Marine Lab ecology and evolution professor Eric Sanford documented 67 warm-water creatures that made rare appearances in the region, including 37 that had never been documented so far north before then.

Sones said she recently saw a purple sea snail observed during that period — one known to be a predator of Velella velella — intermixed with other by-the-wind sailors for the first time since the blob resolved.

Records back more than a century also reflect higher density strandings during El Niño years, so “it does seem like there’s potentially some association with warmer water, for example, El Niño, events,” said Sones, who documents her sightings online in her blog, “The Natural History of Bodega Head.”

But much is still unknown about how water temperatures, winds and climate change may affect the jellies.

While still in an El Niño phase, the ocean is believed to be preparing to transition to a cooler, La Niña phase.

And either way, temperatures have not been as warm as they could have been or anywhere close to the warm blob years, despite record-breaking ocean heat records around the planet, Sones said.

What’s clear, though, is there are lots of these entities to see this year, from the Point Reyes National Seashore to the Sonoma Coast State Beach, to Mendocino and Humboldt counties, and up along the coast of Oregon.

Sarah Grimes, stranding coordinator with the Noyo Center for Marine Science in Fort Bragg, said members of the organization’s beach survey team have reported mass strandings at several beaches, including Ten Mile Beach north of the city.

One reported what the person guessed were hundreds of thousands of individual colonies, Grimes said.

“I have a picture from one beach where they’re a solid wrack line.”

After seeing specimens in the 2-to-3 centimeter range earlier this month, Sones reported more recently finding a batch of much larger ones, closer to 8 or 9 centimeters long.

She said she was keeping her eyes peeled for what comes in with the weekend storm.

“Because they haven’t been around in large numbers in recent years, it’s likely they’ll catch the eyes of beachwalkers,” she said. “They are such a beautiful blue color!”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @MaryCallahanB.