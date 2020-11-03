Subscribe

Wendy Eliot, longtime conservation director of Sonoma Land Trust, retires after protecting 18,000 acres of Sonoma County

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 3, 2020, 8:07AM
Every incoming tide carries sediment into a 1,000-acre tract along the San Pablo Baylands, slowly rebuilding a marsh that will abound with wildlife and protect Sonoma County’s southern tip from rising seas.

The baylands, drought-parched hay fields along Highway 37, pale in scenic appeal compared with the county’s rolling hills, redwood forests and postcard-perfect coast.

But to people like Wendy Eliot, retiring after 21 years as conservation director of Sonoma Land Trust, the place where land meets water is transformative.

“I’m especially happy when I’m down on the baylands,” said Eliot, 65. “Something about that landscape inspires me.”

Over the course of Eliot’s career, the nonprofit land trust protected more than 18,000 acres of land. One of her signature projects came to fruition five years ago with the breaching of a nearly 150-year-old shoreline levee, allowing saltwater to flow into the 1,000-acre farm acquired by the nonprofit land trust.

In about 10 years from now, the tides will have deposited enough sediment to restore verdant wetlands teeming with wildlife and five miles of trails that are already open to the public.

“It’s absolute proof that in spite of what humans have done to the planet we also have the potential to bring these things back,” Eliot said. “You can see how forgiving these systems are. All you have to do is add water.”

It’s not that simple, of course. It took 10 years of planning, raising $17 million to buy the Sears Point Ranch and another $18 million to create the Sears Point Tidal Wetland Restoration Project.

The breezy, wide-open space is now a lagoon at high tide, suitable for kayaking and dotted with 500 man-made earthen mounds capped with cordgrass intended to block windblown waves and retain sediment.

At low tide, the nascent marsh is a vast dark mud flat with serpentine channels of water created by man and nature.

Eliot, a Sebastopol area resident who seems to have conservation in her DNA, joined the land trust in 1999 with an affection for marshes dating back to her two-year college experience in the 1970s tracking sandhill crane recovery in a Wisconsin wetlands.

It was cold and miserable in the March early morning darkness as she listened for the dawn birdsong, Eliot recalled. “I loved every minute of it,” she said.

Since its inception in 1976, the nonprofit trust has protected 56,000 acres of natural, agricultural and open land, with Eliot’s work involved in about one-third of the acreage in 44 projects ranging from the Mayacamas Mountains, Laguna de Santa Rosa, Sonoma Mountain, Tolay Valley, west county and the coast.

But until Eliot became the land trust’s eighth staffer in 1999, the organization had focused on protecting large rural properties from development.

Eamon O’Byrne, who became the land trust’s executive director last year, calls Eliot a “steely-eyed advocate for nature and the outdoors” whose job has been to determine “where we need to devote our limited time and treasure to have the biggest results.”

Eliot saw the baylands as an antidote to sea level rise, he said, citing the threat to the baylands transportation corridor that includes Highway 37 and a railroad line that could become an extension of the Sonoma-Marin commuter rail system.

Wetlands are “natural infrastructure,” O’Byrne said, acting as a “giant sponge” that absorbs water from king tides and heavy rains called atmospheric rivers, then slowly releases it.

Highway 37, a heavily traveled link between Highway 101 and Interstate 80 in Vallejo, is already a victim of chronic flooding from those conditions. Jammed by rush-hour commuters, the highway at Sears Point is just 1 foot above sea level now, with the level expected to rise nearly 2 feet by 2050.

Wetlands are cheaper, longer-lasting and more effective than sea walls, which require maintenance and repairs, O’Byrne said.

He and others envision wetlands and an elevated Highway 37, looking like the Yolo Bypass on Interstate 80 west of Sacramento, as a potential solution.

The San Pablo Baylands are also a unique opportunity for wetland restoration, Eliot said, because most of the other lands bordering San Francisco Bay are covered with housing, industry, hospitals and airports.

It takes some effort to appreciate the pancake-flat baylands, its admirers admit, acknowledging many people drive by without giving them a thought.

“You don’t appreciate wetlands until you walk along and see how many animals live there,” O’Byrne said.

Fifty-one species of threatened or endangered species inhabit the baylands, including the salt marsh harvest mouse, a plant called soft bird’s-beak and Ridgway’s rail, a chicken-sized bird that rarely flies.

In all, the baylands help sustain more than 500 species of fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals, plus an equal number of invertebrates.

The Sears Point restoration project was transferred in 2015 to the San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Reclamation Road, which joins Highway 37 directly across from the south end of Lakeville Highway, leads to a parking lot with a quarter-mile walk to the 2.4-mile long levee built to contain the future wetlands.

Looking north from the top of the levee a visitor can see the hay fields that were marshes until the baylands were diked and converted to agriculture in the 1850s.

Looking south toward San Pablo Bay is a wetlands in the works, with the breached historic levee in the distance.

Since an excavator cut a 285-foot gap in the levee to great fanfare in 2015, the tides have swept an estimated 5 million cubic yards of mud into the wetlands, enough to fill 450,000 dump trucks stretching more than 2,500 miles.

Peering through binoculars last week, Eliot enjoyed the sight of a flock of shorebirds, including long-billed curlews, in shallow water.

A century of farming caused the land to subside by six feet, so it will take 6 feet of new sediment to create the footing for abundant grasses that make a true marsh.

A 2.4-mile stretch of the San Francisco Bay Trail atop the new levee bears Eliot’s name. The levee was built with soil excavated from the former farmland to create major channels in the wetlands.

Another of Eliot’s favorites, and also a departure for the land trust, is the Santa Rosa Southeast Greenway, a two-mile strip of Caltrans property the land trust intends to acquire for $2 million so it can be converted to an urban park.

The greenway could become Santa Rosa’s equivalent to Central Park in New York City, forming another link in the land trust's goal of connecting 1,100-acre Taylor Mountain Regional Park with Annadel-Trione State Park and putting public open space within walking distance of southeast Santa Rosa homes and schools.

The notion that people should not need automobiles to enjoy the outdoors flows from Eliot’s great granduncle, landscape architect Charles Eliot, who established the nation’s first land trust organization in Massachusetts in 1891.

The Trustees of Reservations, which still exists, created open space in the Boston area for “urban folks crammed into tenement buildings,” Eliot said.

Her immediate family connection with conservation is her parents, the late Ted and Pat Eliot. A former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan in the 1970s, Ted was instrumental in passing the sales tax measure that created the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District as a public agency in 1990.

Pat Eliot was a co-founder of LandPaths, a Santa Rosa-based environmental organization started in 1996 with holdings that now include a 1,000-acre preserve near Occidental and Andy’s Unity Park Community Garden in Santa Rosa.

Bill Keene, general manager of the open space district, knows Wendy Eliot well from years of collaboration with the land trust on conserving 38,500 acres of land throughout the county.

“Wendy’s handprints and footprints are everywhere,” said Keene, calling her “one of the smartest people I know.”

Coincidentally, Keene announced his own retirement last month from the post he has held since 2009.

“I feel blessed to have worked with her all these years,” he said.

Rob Schepergerdes, who worked as an appraiser for the land trust and, separately, as a representative of landowners in negotiating property transactions with the organization, had high praise for Eliot.

Not every deal was completed, he said, but Eliot was “always courteous, a consummate professional” who “always did what she said she was going to do.”

Schepergerdes said he was impressed with the land trust’s performance as “a deal-maker without having all the money.”

Eliot’s projects include saving the summit of Sonoma Mountain for public access, protecting key properties in Sonoma Valley to retain wildlife movement, as well as raising $29 million to finance these and other conservation deals.

And the land trust’s work at the baylands has only just begun, with Eliot’s successors plotting the details of a 10-year, $200-million effort to restore 10,000 more acres of wetlands.

Wendy Eliot won’t be a part of the land trust’s future work, and she has no regrets about her two-decade tenure.

“It’s been fun,” she said. “I could create a vision and then bring it to life. There’s never been a single day that I was bored.”

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

