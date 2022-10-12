This year’s first detection of West Nile virus was found in Petaluma last week.

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District confirmed the finding after collecting a dead American Crow infected with the virus near South McDowell Boulevard and Casa Grande Road.

District staff will continue trapping, testing and monitoring the abundance of adult mosquitoes around the area where the positive dead bird was found. Vector control technicians are inspecting and keeping track of all sources of mosquito production and performing control operations as needed.

"This positive dead bird is a reminder that West Nile virus is endemic to our region,” Nizza Sequeira, Public Information Officer for the district, said in a news release.

The district and the California Department of Public Health recommend using a repellent for personal protection with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, para-menthane-diol or oil of lemon eucalyptus as an active ingredient.

Other recommended methods of protection include:

Placing mosquitofish, a freshwater fish that eats mosquito larvae, into permanent water features. Residents can get them free from the district through its mosquito control program.

Properly securing screens and lids on water storage containers, septic tanks and vent pipes

Refraining from over-watering lawns

Cleaning out bird baths and outdoor water bowls at least twice per week

Properly chlorinating hot tubs and swimming pools

Reporting mosquito related issues by calling 707-285-2200 or visiting msmosquito.org

Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.