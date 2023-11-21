West Side Stories: ‘It’s common sense’

Podcast : Once a month, two storytellers from previous West Side Stories shows sit down with host Dave Pokorny to talk about “The Story Behind the Story,” which is the name of the monthly podcast that comes from these conversations. The next podcast will be recorded live at Brooks-Note winery on Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m., and will feature Bill Reading. Tickets are $8. WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

About seven years ago, around this time of year, on a beautiful day, I was at Oak Hill Park with a group of moms from the Mothers Club. I don’t know if you know about the Petaluma Mothers Club, but you are grouped, not by your interests or by anything particular other than the age your child is. So there is a group of women that I am with. and in our group we have “free range moms,” who believe you should let your kids be as free as they can be without dying. And we have the “helicopter moms,” I was in that group, and there are the “Super Organic Moms,” the “Taco Bell Moms,” the “Jaded Moms,” a whole bunch of moms. And we were sitting there chatting, and our kids have known each other a long time, and the play dates are usually kind of tumultuous and chaotic.

My kid was into throwing rocks. There was another kid there who really liked sticks. There was a girl who cried a lot.

It was always fun and there was always drama.

So we’re all sitting there chatting and chatting, and looking around making sure everyone’s still alive and fine, but I’m trying hard not to look like I’m hovering. And the kids are playing. And we’re at Oak Hill Park, by the way, and at some point the kids start moseying over to the old yucky picnic tables that have peeling green paint. I don’t know if they still look like that, but they were over by the trash cans.

We’re close to the kids, but not that close. And the kids sort of gathered around this one picnic table, and we’re chatting and we’re talking about casseroles and exercise and orgasms and global warming, whatever weird s--t moms talk about, and I’m noticing they are really quiet over there.

That’s cool. Maybe let them free-range and eventually they work it out. So it’s five minutes, 10 minutes, and they’re still so quiet. And I’m thinking, there are no toys there. There’s no paper. What are they doing?

But I’m not a hoverer. And no one else seems concerned.

And then it’s been like, 15 minutes, and I’m just going to pretend to throw away this tissue, by the trashcan, and just take a peek at what’s happening at that table, because no one’s complaining, no one’s arguing, no one’s crying.

I just want to see.

So I look over at the table, and I see a bunch of kids that look exceptionally guilty when I walk over. And I notice that there is like, purple on some of their mouths, and pink and red and blue tongues, and I notice there is a mound of unopened candy on the table, all fused together, with chunks of dirt in it – and white powder.

Some kind of white powder.

It’s just in this heap. And as the last kid popped some candy into their mouth and looked at me, I said, “What is going on here?” And my son said, “It’s okay! I only had four! Everyone else had a ton. She had the most!” And this little girl is looking at me, and there’s all this filthy candy, and I’m thinking maybe led paint from this table. I’m thinking, “What the heck?” So I call the other moms over.

And the Super Free-Range Mom is immediately going, “Oh my god! Call 911! Call 911!”

So we do. We call 911, and she grabs her two kids – and granted, her daughter was the youngest, and now she was holding her stomach and rolling around. And the other kids are going, “My stomach hurts! My stomach!” And a bunch of the moms head over to the ER. We’re calling our husbands and my husband is like, “What then hell are guys doing? You’re supposed to be watching the kids!”

Now, I live very close to Walnut Park, and I’m thinking, “Wow, I’m kind of calm. I’m the calm one here.” I walk my son home, I get a silicone toddler spoon and I’m trying to make him vomit, and I’m thinking, “I’m not going to go to the ER. I’m going to wait and see what they say in the ER. And if it’s bad stuff, then I’m going to do whatever I’m supposed to do.”

So fast-forward a little bit.

Everyone’s OK, I’ll tell you that much. I ran into a friend a few days later who is an ER nurse, and he goes, “I have to tell you a really funny story about something that happened this weekend.” And I said, “I think I know what you’re going to tell me.”

And so he said, “These kids were running all over the ER, in circles, running all over, wreaking havoc, throwing paper, ripping things up. We were taking bets on what was causing this. Was it speed? What was it?”

Thank god I didn’t know about Fentanyl then. I would died. But I’m like, “Oh yeah, I know those kids.” The toxicology reports came back and it was all fine. It was some old pinata candy, probably, that someone had left. But the kids learned, they really learned, that you just don’t eat weird candy.

And I should say, this is a generation of moms who are very aware. I remember there was this one Halloween when a rumor was going around about a razor in candy. And my mom just shredded my candy to make sure there was nothing in it. I ended up with, like, powder. And then there was the Blue Van Generation, when everyone was telling kids, “Beware of blue vans!” We were already traumatized before we became moms.

So anyway, what I learned from the situation is, if you see a bunch of rambunctious kids, and they are really quiet, and somewhat unattended – they are probably up to something naughty.