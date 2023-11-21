Information : All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

On Jan. 11, at Petaluma’s Polly Klaas Theater, the first West Side Stories competition of 2023 was held. The theme was “Starting From Scratch,” and the winning story, as selected by members of the sold out audience, was by first-time participant John Springer. Here is the story as told from the stage.

It was the early ‘80s, and I hitchhiked down to New Orleans, where I got work aboard the Mississippi Queen. The Mississippi Queen runs up and down the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans and Cincinnati to New Orleans. And in those days we’d work 12 hours on and 12 hours off, for 42 days before we were allowed to ask for shore leave.

There was a lot of substance abuse, but that wasn’t my thing, and I didn’t play cards, so I was able to save a bunch of money.

What we talked about aboard the Mississippi Queen was Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn and rafting down the river. And I said to those guys, “You’ll just talk about it for the rest of your lives.” So, I recruited a deck hand and we hitchhiked up to Minneapolis to build a raft out of telephone poles and 55-gallon drums, to take it down the Mississippi River.

What could possibly go wrong?

We were definitely starting from scratch, that’s the theme tonight, right? We had no idea how this dream would be accomplished. The first thing we needed was telephone poles. So I went to their version of PG&E, and they laughed me out of the office.

I said, “Hi! I’m John Springer, this is Ian, and we’re building a raft to go down the Mississippi River.”

And the guy said, “I’m sorry. I can’t help you.”

“But you have the telephone poles.”

“I’m sorry. We can’t help you.”

So we left without any telephone poles. Here we are, in the early ‘80s, in America, asking ourselves the question, “How will we get the credibility we need to get these telephone poles?”

The obvious answer was, “We go on TV!”

So we went to the local television station.

Now, we were driving something from what was called the Ugly Duckling Rent-a-Wreck with a maximum 100 mile radius, all we could afford. And everything we owned was in this ... I guess it was a station wagon of some kind. Anyway, we parked in front of the television station. We went inside, and I said, “Hi! I’m John Springer, this is Ian, and we’re building a raft to go down the Mississippi River. And we’d like to tell you about it. Who can we talk to?”

She said to take a seat and she’d see if someone was available.

Well no one came out to talk with us, and we sat there for 30 or 40 minutes, and then suddenly the front door of the station burst open and somebody came running in saying, “There’s a car on fire out front!”

And we went outside and yep, that was our car.

Now, with a show of hands, who has ever parked their vehicle, turned it off, taken the key out, locked it, left it, and had it burst into flames?

Anyway, somebody runs back into the station and gets the cameraman, and they get the guy with the microphone, and the fire department arrives, and the car is burning away, and the guy is filming, and I walk up and tap him on the shoulder and say, “Hi! I’m John Springer, this is Ian, and we’re building a raft to go down the Mississippi River,” and he turns the camera on us.

The next day – with all of our stuff, everything we owned in the world at that point having been burned up along with the car – I called back to Minneapolis’s version of PG&E, and I said, “Hi! I’m John Springer. Ian and I are building a raft to go down the Mississippi River and please don’t hang up!” I could hear the hang-up coming. And I said, “did you see us on TV yesterday talking about this?”

And I could hear the person covering up the phone and saying, “Did anyone see something on the news about John Springer and Ian building a raft.”

And someone said, “Yes!”

And, oh my god, that was that. They gave us the telephone poles we needed.

The beauty of building this raft, and taking it down the Mississippi River - it was 35 feet long and 15 feet wide, and we we fished a red Naugahyde couch out of a dumpster and put it on there with an area rug and a refrigerator we pushed over on its back and made a cooler out of it - the wonderful thing was that everyone who lives along the Mississippi River has a relationship with it. Most of those people have gotten on that river and traveled down some portion of it at some point.

We traveled the entire length of the Mississippi River.

And the vicarious love, the thrill we got from people, the support we got, was incredible. It was those people who made that trip for us as we worked our way down the river, Ian and I.

But that’s a different story.