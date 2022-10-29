North Coast residents will have to endure another Thanksgiving season without fresh-caught California crab after a delay in the commercial season was announced Friday in response to an abundance of whales foraging off the coast.

Large numbers of federally protected humpback and blue whales are still feeding in all areas of the Dungeness crab fishery, putting them at risk of entanglement if the commercial crab fleet was permitted to deploy its traps as usual for the Nov. 15 start south of Point Arena.

Foraging conditions also remain ripe for leatherback sea turtles, which are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has instead put the commercial season on hold, with the earliest possible opener coming Dec. 1, assuming the next entanglement risk assessment indicates the whales have migrated out of the area, said Ryan Bartling, senior environmental scientist specialist with the agency’s Marine Fisheries division.

The decision comes as a blow, though not an unexpected one, to the region’s commercial fishing fleet for whom Dungeness crab has long been a reliable fishery — one that a decade ago brought in $13.2 million to Sonoma County, according to local crop reports.

The season once opened like clockwork Nov. 15 south of Mendocino County and Dec. 1 to the north, assuming testing of crab caught north of Point Arena indicated they had developed sufficient meat.

Fresh, local Thanksgiving crab became a North Coast tradition and a staple on the menu through Chinese New Year.

But after a toxic algae bloom in 2015-16 delayed the season start by more than four months, concentrating gear off the coast late in the season during a year in which warmer than usual water brought whales inshore to feed, a spike in whale entanglements set off events that have permanently changed the industry.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed suit against the state, citing insufficient protection of federally listed blue and humpback whales and leatherback sea turtles.

Though a stakeholder working group already was working on measures to minimize interaction between crabbers and whales, the suit and a subsequent settlement forced the Department of Fish and Wildlife to develop a new framework for more robust management of the fishery based on forage conditions, whale concentrations and crabbing effort.

It allows for major restrictions and even fishery closures if whale entanglements occur, such that commercial fishers have every interest in avoiding problems. And with the humpback whale population not only growing but also staying in the feeding grounds off California for more of the year, Thanksgiving crab now “may be a thing of the past,” said Dick Ogg, vice president of the Bodega Bay Fishermen’s Marketing Association and a founding member of the California Dungeness crab Working Group.

“In reality, is the future, is this going to be the new norm? Probably so,” he said. “We’re all going to be risk averse.”

The state is still in the process of obtaining what’s called an “incidental take permit” that would lay out ground rules for protecting listed species and mitigating future harm if an entanglement occurs. In the meantime, it has adopted a system for risk assessments and a point system, developed with a stakeholder working group, that triggers fishery management decisions if and when an entanglement occurs.

Last year, the season opened about six weeks late and was cut short nearly three months early because of an entanglement. Dungeness crab landings in 2021 were valued in Sonoma County at $5.7 million.

The next assessment for this season is expected on or before Nov. 23 so fishermen and fisherwomen would have time to plan and get their pots in the water before pulling them Dec. 1, state Fish and Wildlife said. The season opener could still be delayed again, as has happened before, if listed whales remain in the area.

“If you look at the last couple of years, that’s what we’ve been seeing,” Bartling said. “They’ve been staying around well into November and even December in pretty large number.”

Meanwhile, the recreational Dungeness crab season will start on time, Nov. 5, but with restrictions.

Sport crabbers will not be permitted to use crab traps but can catch the crustaceans with hoop nets or snares, as was allowed at the start of last year’s recreational session. Both require near-constant attention and, thus, less likely to ensnare a whale.

“Just based on the reports last year, the experience of the recreational crabbers, they were pretty successful,” Bartling said. “They still caught quite a few crabs and made a go of it even without traps.”

Ogg said the whale concentrations clearly make a season opening now impossible. But he said the point system holds crabbing vessels accountable even for entanglements where the gear is from an unknown fishery, which minimizes the profound effort in the crab fishery to utilize best practices and reduce fishing when whales are abundant.

He noted that reduced landings also hurt the smaller boats most, while large vessels continue to land large catches.

There already have been 15 confirmed humpback whale entanglements between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20, three of which were confirmed to have occurred with commercial California Dungeness gear, according to state and federal fisheries agencies. Two others involved Oregon commercial Dungeness crab gear. Two more involved gillnets and the rest were unidentified as pot/trap gear.

“Whales can face a gauntlet of lines and traps when swimming or feeding off our shores, and tragically too often when a whale becomes entangled in one of those lines it’s a death sentence,” Geoff Shester, California campaign director and a senior scientist for Oceana, said in a statement Friday. “We commend the ongoing efforts here in California to find ways to catch Dungeness crab while minimizing the risk to whales and other wildlife, and we remain committed to working with all stakeholders to continue to find the best solutions to ensure a healthy crab fishery and safer passage for whales off our shores.’

