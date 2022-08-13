What are 15-minute neighborhoods? Team unveils plan to reshape Petaluma neighborhoods

A plan unveiled last week would bring more trees, bike paths and food outlets to Petaluma. While it was mostly met with support from local leaders and residents, some questioned if it counteracted the city’s mission.

The plan, presented Monday to the Petaluma City Council, was created by a consultant team with the American Institute of Architects, brought in to study the city and its potential needs. Its goal is to help the city meet is desire to have more connected and active neighborhoods, as well as achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

While garnering support from the majority of Council members and residents, the plan also stirred speculation from others who were concerned about development-related portions of the plan.

Experts with the institute’s sustainable design assessment team offered their vision on how the city could create “15-minute neighborhoods,” or neighborhoods that provide access to essential services within a short walking or biking distance, as well as increased access to public transportation.

“It is very exciting to see something like this to help get us out of the weeds and get us where we need to go,” City Council member Brian Barnacle said.

According to the plan’s staff report, creating such neighborhoods would entail increasing amenities, such as “slow, safe, bike and pedestrian-friendly streets;” neighborhood retail-like grocery stores, restaurants and event spaces; community gardens, public parks and recreational facilities; and affordable, accessible public transportation. It also looks to largely increase the city’s tree canopy by lining streets with native trees, and would restore local marshlands.

The plan comes after a group of Petalumans in 2019 applied for and helped secure a $180,000 sustainable design assessment grant from the institute. The city was one of eight communities in the nation awarded the grant.

Prior to unveiling its findings and suggestions to the City Council, the team held a community workshop Aug. 5 at the Petaluma fairgrounds where residents were invited to offer input on how they wanted to see their own neighborhoods enhanced.

During the workshop, residents were asked what they love about their neighborhoods, how Petaluma could become more equitable and how the city could do a better job at preserving biodiversity.

At Monday’s workshop meeting of the City Council, the team suggested incorporating more uses, including public concession stands, pop-up markets and food truck areas, at underutilized spaces like McNear Park, which caught the attention and excitement of residents and council members.

“I love the idea of adding stores to parks,” Barnacle said. “I think that’s super creative and something very much that we can do.”

Plans also called for the transformation of East Washington Street from a four-lane street to two lanes to make room for tree-lined barriers between sidewalks and the street.

“It’s not (currently) an inviting place for people who want to bike or walk,” said Trung Vo, engineer and design architect on the sustainable design assessment team. “I think that if you’re really going to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, if you’re really going to reach Vision Zero, you’ve got to fix Washington Street.”

While many applauded Vo’s plan for the busy thoroughfare, the idea was met with some concern that it would wreak havoc on traffic and further create gridlock for drivers.

The team of experts also proposed using underutilized lots of land — like the one between Casa Grande High School and Crinella Drive — for small, neighborhood grocery stores.

While Council member Mike Healy called the overall plan a “breath of fresh air,” he questioned how adding more retail to the mix would play out in a post-COVID era, now that many residents use delivery apps for their shopping needs.

“I don’t know how viable those are going to be going forward,” Healy said. “We have more vacant retail (buildings) than I’ve seen in 40 years living here, and if retail can’t survive in storefronts on the edge of downtown, how is it going to survive in the more scattered centers or nodes around the community?”

Resident and former City Council candidate Susan Kirks also wondered how developing more buildings would create a sense of equity for people and the variety of other species that find home in Petaluma, especially on empty lots in question.

“We need to be sensitive to and understand the species other than us who reside in Petaluma,” Kirks said during the Monday meeting. “There are some very sensitive habitats along these areas.”

The sustainable design assessment team’s experts are expected to take the feedback they received through Monday and form a final report to lay out more details, including the costs and priority level of the proposed projects. That is expected to be brought back before City Council in November.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.