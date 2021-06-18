What homes sold last week in Petaluma?

– 1435 Tanager Lane, 3-bedroom, 3-bath, $785,000 – 809 Maple Drive, 4-bedroom, 2-bath, $725,000 – 308 Sutter St., 4-bedroom, 2-bath, $901,000 – 2221 Mari Lane, 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath, $815,000 – 525 Via Robles, 4-bedroom, 3-bath, $1,340,000 – 75 Purrington Road, 3-bedroom, 1-bath, $895,000 – 4418 Kastania Road, 4-bedroom, 3-bath, $1,300,000 – 718 F St., 2-bedroom, 1-bath, $875,000 – 180 Grevillia Dr., 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,300,000 – 961 Hogwarts Circle, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, $850,000 – 235 Vallejo St., 3-bedroom, 2-bath, $775,000 – 1402 Marylyn Circle, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, $585,000 – 1477 Capri Ave., 2-bedroom, 2-bath, $689,000