What homes sold last week in Petaluma?

June 18, 2021, 7:59AM
– 1435 Tanager Lane, 3-bedroom, 3-bath, $785,000

– 809 Maple Drive, 4-bedroom, 2-bath, $725,000

– 308 Sutter St., 4-bedroom, 2-bath, $901,000

– 2221 Mari Lane, 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath, $815,000

– 525 Via Robles, 4-bedroom, 3-bath, $1,340,000

– 75 Purrington Road, 3-bedroom, 1-bath, $895,000

– 4418 Kastania Road, 4-bedroom, 3-bath, $1,300,000

– 718 F St., 2-bedroom, 1-bath, $875,000

– 180 Grevillia Dr., 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,300,000

– 961 Hogwarts Circle, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, $850,000

– 235 Vallejo St., 3-bedroom, 2-bath, $775,000

– 1402 Marylyn Circle, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, $585,000

– 1477 Capri Ave., 2-bedroom, 2-bath, $689,000

