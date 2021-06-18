What homes sold last week in Petaluma?
– 1435 Tanager Lane, 3-bedroom, 3-bath, $785,000
– 809 Maple Drive, 4-bedroom, 2-bath, $725,000
– 308 Sutter St., 4-bedroom, 2-bath, $901,000
– 2221 Mari Lane, 5-bedroom, 2.5-bath, $815,000
– 525 Via Robles, 4-bedroom, 3-bath, $1,340,000
– 75 Purrington Road, 3-bedroom, 1-bath, $895,000
– 4418 Kastania Road, 4-bedroom, 3-bath, $1,300,000
– 718 F St., 2-bedroom, 1-bath, $875,000
– 180 Grevillia Dr., 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,300,000
– 961 Hogwarts Circle, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, $850,000
– 235 Vallejo St., 3-bedroom, 2-bath, $775,000
– 1402 Marylyn Circle, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, $585,000
– 1477 Capri Ave., 2-bedroom, 2-bath, $689,000
