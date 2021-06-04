Subscribe

What homes sold last week in Petaluma?

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF REPORT
June 4, 2021, 7:00AM

712 Crinella Drive, 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom, $795,000

1800 Wisteria Circle, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $570,000

523 B St., 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,450,000

1692 Sutter Court, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $749,000

1935 Rogers Lane, 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, $1,287,000

2413 Magnolia Ave., 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, $1,950,000

26 Wallenberg Way, 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, $2,900,000

1626 Big Bend Drive, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $750,000

352 Jacquelyn Lane, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $825,000

5083 Bodega Ave., 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,950,000

1717 Clairmont Ct., 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $755,000

308 Sherri Ct., 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,350,000

105 Maria Dr., 3-bedroom, 2-barthroom, $740,000

413 Oak St., 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $852,000

6 Josette Ct., 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,310,000

905 Sonoma Ave., 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $951,000

1550 Bungalow Lane, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $925,000

