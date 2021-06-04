What homes sold last week in Petaluma?

712 Crinella Drive, 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom, $795,000 1800 Wisteria Circle, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $570,000 523 B St., 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,450,000 1692 Sutter Court, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $749,000 1935 Rogers Lane, 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, $1,287,000 2413 Magnolia Ave., 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, $1,950,000 26 Wallenberg Way, 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, $2,900,000 1626 Big Bend Drive, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $750,000 352 Jacquelyn Lane, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $825,000 5083 Bodega Ave., 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,950,000 1717 Clairmont Ct., 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $755,000 308 Sherri Ct., 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,350,000 105 Maria Dr., 3-bedroom, 2-barthroom, $740,000 413 Oak St., 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $852,000 6 Josette Ct., 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $1,310,000 905 Sonoma Ave., 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, $951,000 1550 Bungalow Lane, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $925,000