As seen from Wine Country: Monday’s ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn

Jupiter and Saturn passed each other in the evening sky Monday, the closest they’ve appeared since the 17th century.

In the “Great Conjunction,” the planets are within one-tenth of a degree apart, and peak alignment was Monday, according to NASA. Jupiter and Saturn pass each other every 20 years or so, but they haven’t appeared this close in 400 years. It has been 800 years since the meeting occurred at night.

The phenomenon, nicknamed the “Christmas star,” was visible to stargazers an hour after sunset — for those lucky enough to have clear views of the southwestern sky.

Above, Kevin and Julie Peebles of Santa Rosa take in the event Monday from their perch above the Alexander Valley. A thin layer of cirrus clouds highlighted the glow of the planets.