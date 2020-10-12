What to know about voting before the November election

Election Day —Tuesday, Nov. 3 — is only a few months away. Whether you’re never voted before or are unsure how to check your registration status, here’s everything you should know about voting in the upcoming election.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

To find out if you already have registered to vote, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. You’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, the last four digits of your social security number and your driver’s license or ID card number.

Once you’ve entered that information, the website will tell you which county you’re registered to vote in, your political party preference and whether you’re registered to vote by mail permanently.

How do I register to vote?

The deadline for California voter registration is Oct. 19, 2020. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen who lives in California, at least 18 years old on Election Day and cannot be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction, according to the California Secretary of State.

A registration application can be filled out online at registertovote.ca.gov. You’ll need to provide your California driver’s license or ID card number, the last four digits of your social security number and your date of birth. Residents without an ID are still able to apply, but will need to take additional steps.

If you’re enrolled in Safe at Home or another confidential address program, call 877-322-5227 or visit sos.ca.gov/registries/safe-home to register to vote.

Can I only vote by mail this year or can I vote in-person?

The State of California is mailing a ballot to every registered voter in California because of the coronavirus pandemic. You can track the status of your mail-in ballot at sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot.

Many in-person polling locations will be closed this year because of the pandemic. In Sonoma County, about 30 polls are expected remain open, according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office. More information about these locations will become available closer to the election.

What can I do if I missed the deadline to register?

The State of California allows same-day voter registration at the county election office or polling centers. For more information, visit www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/same-day-reg.