What’s the ‘superbloom’ and where can you see it after weeks of heavy rains in Sonoma County?

Sonoma County’s grasslands and winding trails will soon burst with electric-gold California poppies and vibrant blue irises — suggested to be one of the best blooms in years.|
MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 23, 2023, 7:51AM
Where to see wildflowers

Crane Creek Regional Park: The park bursts with lupine, poppies, milkmaids, buttercups and other rarer finds. 5000 Pressley Road, Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/41l9Al6

Taylor Mountain Regional Park: The park’s hilly landscape offers views of a variety of wildflowers including lupine, monkey flowers, baby blue eyes, shootings stars and more. 2080 Kawana Terrace, Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/41hwxWf

North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park: Explore the park’s open meadows, vernal pools, oak forests and redwood canopies for a variety of wildflowers. 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road, Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/3XUT200

Jenner Headlands Preserve: Spot gold fields in late March-early April while overlooking the Pacific Ocean. 12001 CA-1, Jenner. More information at bit.ly/3EvP1s2

Sonoma Valley Regional Park: Spot buttercups, white milkmaids and dainty white baby blue eyes among others.13630 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3xNIcP8

Tolay Lake Regional Park: Known for its biodiversity, including diversity of wildflowers. Find the rarest of wildflowers at the end of Westridge Trail. 5869 Cannon Lane, Petaluma. More information at bit.ly/3Y9vkh3

Helen Putnam Regional Park: Trails through grassy hillsides and thick stands of bay and oak trees are alive with sun cup and dwarf checkermallow. Take the Yarrow Trail to see the fragrant yarrow. 411 Chileno Valley Road, Petaluma. More information at bit.ly/3kfjbct

Shiloh Ranch Regional Park: The Canyon Trail features a variety of charmers including marigold, Pacific pea, rusty popcorn flower, and warrior’s plume. 5750 Faught Road, Windsor. More information at bit.ly/3lON1Vq

Jack London State Historic Park: See pacific pea, red larkspur, field marigold and manzanita among others. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. More information at bit.ly/3kpbhgz

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: Check out the park’s wildflower surprises throughout the year like checker lily and godetia among others. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. More information at bit.ly/3SCvUCche

Pepperwood Preserve: the 3,200-acre park is home to blue-eyed grass and star tulip. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/3m31ayE

Find a Sonoma County wildflower guide at: parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Sonoma County’s grasslands and winding trails will soon burst with electric-gold California poppies and vibrant blue irises to signal the coming of spring. While that’s typical, this year’s bloom is suggested to be one of the best in years.

Some areas in central and Southern California have already witnessed this “superbloom,” an explosion of wildflowers caused by this winter’s storms dumping rain and snow across very dry areas.

So, does this mean the flowery phenomena will emerge in Sonoma County?

Local experts say we won’t technically experience a “superbloom,” since luckily our blooms are decent every year due to the temperate climate. But this year, fields and meadows will especially dazzle with a variety of wildflowers, starting the end of March into mid-April.

“We’ll see an impressive wildflower bloom this year,” said Len Mazur, Sonoma County Regional Parks botanist. “It should be one of the best over the last 10 years.”

What’s more is that all the continued rain means Sonoma County will see its wildflowers bloom for longer, Mazur said.

People across California get excited for the blooms. In Riverside County, city officials closed trails, citing safety and protection concerns, to a popular wildflower sighting at Walker Canyon, which drew thousands of wildflower enthusiasts in 2019 to bear witness to the glorious golden poppy “superbloom.”

These vibrant flowers, whose season begins February, peaks in April and lasts through July, grow without being seeded and in varied colors and different forms — there’s the tall, butter-yellow buttercups, the vivid blue pacific hound’s tongue whose color fades into lavender, or the shooting star, the 1-inch long dangling flowers whose leaves grow in a rosette.

Over 1,000 wildflower species exist in Sonoma County. Find them in habitats like oak woodlands, grasslands, coastal bluffs, beach dunes, scrublands and other niche places. The best blooms are in shallow soils, rocky areas or recently burned areas, said Michelle Halbur, preserve ecologist at Pepperwood Preserve outside Santa Rosa.

“They’re hopeful and bring delicate joy to me,” Halbur said. “When you’re walking, hiking and see that patch of color — it makes me so grateful to live in such a beautiful county.”

Sonoma County may see rarer wildflowers come to life this year, too. Wildflowers grow in vernal pools — shallow pools often found on grasslands from winter to spring that are considered rare and endangered, Mazur said.

Luckily, pockets of wildflowers grow across Sonoma County. If you’re looking to go on a wildflower voyage explore the 820-acre park North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park for oak woodlands and dainty buttercups. In Guerneville, find early bloom species — pale pink milkmaids and colorfully spiked lupine at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

