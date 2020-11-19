When live music stopped, Petaluma musicians went online

Petaluma is a music-loving town with great venues and music festivals, but the pandemic has prevented much of the live music we’re used to enjoying and local musicians have taken a hard hit.

Lauren Haile of the popular local band Trebuchet said she especially loves live music at The Phoenix because people of all ages are welcome and they’ll hold any kind of performance there, no questions asked.

“I have seen musicals there, I have seen punk shows there, and I have seen national touring acts there,” Haile said.

Haile said she thinks it’s incredible for young people to perform on its stage for that very reason.

“I think it’s so special to live and work in a town that has a place so unique,” Haile said. “You really can’t find that everywhere.”

Ben Morrison of The Brothers Comatose also loves the Phoenix Theater.

“It's where we cut our teeth as young musicians,” he said.

Morrison said that most venues will only give you a gig if you can sell a lot of tickets, but the Phoenix cultivates a musical community outside of those business parameters.

“You can start a band as teenagers and play gigs because it's fun and you love doing it,” he said. “We need more places like that.”

When the pandemic hit, all of The Brothers Comatose’s shows were canceled. The band and two crew members lost all of their income.

“Financially, there's not much we can do besides live streaming and linking to our virtual tip jars,” Morrison said.

Trebuchet finished a new album at the end of 2019 and were hoping to be playing shows to promote it by now. They’ve decided to go ahead and release the album, “It’s fine, I’m fine” on Sept. 25 without live promotions.

Haile said this has all been really hard because they were used to seeing each other for band practice twice a week. Now they haven’t all been in the same room for over 6 months.

“We still maintain our Tuesday night ’band dinner’ via the Houseparty app but it’s not something we ever expected to still be doing this far into the year,” she said.

Social media is helping stranded musicians to reach their fans and many are live-streaming their music, but most of those shows are free. However there are ways to help musicians stay afloat, like through social media.

Lots of artists have started Patreon accounts and many teach virtual lessons on their instruments. There are also days when Bandcamp doesn’t take a cut, so the artist gets all the money.

“If you typically stream your music exclusively, go buy digital albums,” Haile said. “If you don’t have the extra cash, reposting your favorite local artists can help a lot too.”

“I’ve found that the musicians I follow on social media are a nice break from the madness,” Haile said. “A reminder of joy and beauty. Don’t we need that right now?”

The Brothers Comatose recently got together for the first time since the pandemic hit and did a high production live stream from a theater in Berkeley and charged for tickets.

“We all decided to get tested so we could get together to rehearse and perform without worrying about infection,” Morrison said.

Morrison has been doing a weekly live stream called Happy Hour Hoedown every Friday at 4 p.m. where he plays requests, often with his roommates the T Sisters. He’s launched a Patreon page which he says is incredibly helpful for creators.

Sebastian Saint James of the popular local band, The Highway Poets said he loves playing at the Mystic, and he loves the Petaluma Music festival.

Saint James also performs with The Space Orchestra and has toured nationally with the band ZERO.

“Post COVID I’m pretty much a solo internet artist that plays live streams and puts out videos as well as a few COVID safe winery gigs to help pay the bills,” Saint James said.

Saint James is thankful to have a home studio where he’s been working on a solo album and collaborates virtually with other friends and musicians.

“I ZOOM and have made a few videos with my bands but it’s a whole lot of effort for very little benefit other than the dopamine blast of playing like the old days,” he said. “I love working closely with musicians better than myself and writing to develop something that would be not only fun to perform but entertaining for an audience.”

Saint James said the struggle can be beneficial for the artist and it’s reflected in the music. “Some weird COVID-esqe benefit no doubt,” he said.

Being holed up in quarantine can also inspire artists.

“While we are locked down may the people’s thirst for connection grow more dire,” Haile said. “When we can be together again let there be a revival of live music like no other. If you are a young person - practice, practice practice. Learn your craft. Brood. Wallow. Rejoice. Make something really good. When the time is right your audience will be ready for you.”