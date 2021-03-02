Where are Sonoma County’s child care deserts?

Several regions of Sonoma County, including the majority of Santa Rosa, do not have enough access to child care, according to an interactive map published by the Center for American Progress.

The interactive map highlights places across the United States with child care deserts ― areas where demand exceeds the space available in state-licensed child care programs.

This map showing child care deserts in Sonoma County includes color-coded dots that represent the likely location of families with children younger than 5, based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Blue dots indicate an adequate number of child care programs, while orange dots represent scarce child care. (Center for American Progress)

In Sonoma County, parts of Santa Rosa, Sonoma Valley and west county have inadequate access to child care, along with small areas of Windsor, Petaluma and Rohnert Park.

The majority of Santa Rosa, including Roseland, South Santa Rosa and Coffey Park, are child care deserts. Mark West, the Monroe District in west Santa Rosa and a large swath of east Santa Rosa are among the few neighborhoods in the city with adequate child care.

This map shows child care deserts in Santa Rosa. Blue dots indicate an adequate number of child care programs, while orange dots represent scarce child care. (Center for American Progress)

Although Sonoma has sufficient access to child-care programs, according to the data, Fetters Springs and Agua Caliente also are child care deserts.

The Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning think tank, collaborated with researchers at the University of Minnesota to publish the map in June 2020. Researchers first analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to determine the number of families with children under age 5 in a census block. They then compared that data to the number of licensed programs within a 20-minute drive.

Researchers also analyzed how child care deserts relate to communities’ racial demographics, median income, education levels and home values.

The map shows that areas of west county near Guerneville and Sonoma Valley have high poverty rates, although the highest in Sonoma County is the northern half of Roseland.

Nationally, regions with middle-income families or predominately Latinx populations are most likely to be child care deserts, The 19th and The Washington Post reported. Rural areas also tend to have limited child care access.

Not all of these nationwide trends apply to Sonoma County, though. Some regions with a large number of Latinx residents, including the Monroe District, have adequate access to care, according to the data.

Median family income levels also don’t necessarily correlate to the number of child care deserts in the county. Neighborhoods in Windsor and Santa Rosa with high median incomes and neighborhoods in Sonoma Valley with low median incomes both struggle with access to child care.

Because the map was published during the beginning of the pandemic, it’s unclear exactly how stay-at-home orders and the recession may have further affected child care in the county.

To view the map, visit childcaredeserts.org.