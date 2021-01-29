Where are the cheapest and most expensive places to live in California?

Despite California’s reputation for being pricey, nine metro areas in the state cost less than what the typical American pays for living, according to the East Bay Times.

The cost of living in Santa Rosa and Petaluma is 20.6% more expensive than the U.S. average. Housing in this area costs 62% more than the average nationally, which makes the region the ninth most expensive in California, based on price parity data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis comparing living expenses in 389 U.S. metropolitan areas using 2019 data.

The cost of living in Napa also is pricey, coming in at 20.8% more than the U.S. average. Housing is 66% more than the average, making it the eighth most expensive in the state.

