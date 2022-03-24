Where district elections will leave Petaluma’s current City Council

In less than two weeks, the Petaluma City Council will solidify its commitment to increasing diversity in leadership, as the city moves from an at-large election system to district-based elections. But the process will take some time before it’s fully in place.

In a Monday night meeting, City Council members decided which of six city districts will vote in the upcoming November election, with everyone agreeing that two of its majority eastside-based districts and a midtown district should vote first, since they have gone the longest without seeing a representative from their areas. So what does this mean for the current City Council?

“Under the Petaluma Charter and state law, a city council member’s term cannot be cut short by adoption of boundaries, so regardless of which districts are chosen to be up for the 2022 election, a member whose term does not expire until 2024 will continue to serve at large,” said Assistant City Attorney Dylan Brady in an email Tuesday.

In short, City Council members and current west side residents D’Lynda Fischer, Dave King and Kevin McDonnell will see their terms end this year. But council members Mike Healy, Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay, whose terms end in 2024, will be able to run for re-election in the same years their terms expire since their districts are voting that year. Barnacle and Healy currently share a district.

One of the eastside districts will not elect a representative from its area until 2024.

Now, if those council members whose terms are ending in 2022 do wish to run again this year, they do have the option to move. But under the district election ordinance passed with a 6-1 vote during Monday’s meeting, they would have to live in a district for at least 30 days before running to represent that district.

Healy was the only “no” vote, citing that he would prefer at least one westside district to be included in a 2022 voting cycle. King leaned toward the same thought, although he ultimately voted for the three districts that fell in line with the other council members’ wishes.

“I suggested picking one district from each of the three parts of the city for balance in every election,” King said in a Wednesday email. “The selections of the Council were fine and close to what I proposed. Just no west side in '22.”

King, who has served the city since 2014 over two terms, said either way, the decision would not be directly affecting him, since he has chosen not to run for a third term.

The move toward district elections came late last summer after city officials received a letter from a southern California attorney who threatened to sue the city for continuing at-large elections, claiming it violated Latino residents’ chances of electing preferred candidates and diminished the amount of diversity among city leaders.

On Oct. 4, the City Council decided to move forward with the transition, and spent $300,000 to hire Sacramento-based Redistricting Partners to assist in the process, which included providing a demographer to sketch out draft maps. Residents were also given the opportunity to submit their own map ideas, one of which the City Council chose as its ultimate district model, with some minor amendments to district lines.

Official adoption of district-based elections will happen at the City Council’s April 4 meeting.

