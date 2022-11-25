Now that Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is around the corner, many people are on the hunt for Christmas trees.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of options in Sonoma County. Here’s a list of where you can find them.

Located in the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave. in Santa Rosa.

Open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (707) 858-4245

Located at 2275 Bloomfield Rd. in Sebastopol.

Open Tuesday - Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 823-4307

Frosty Mountain Tree Farm (cut your own)

Located at 3600 Mariola Rd. in Sebastopol

Open Monday - Wednesday 12 p.m. to 5p.m. and Thursday -Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 829-2351

Grandma Buddies Christmas Trees (cut your own)

Located at 8575 Graton Rd in Sebastopol

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Phone: (707) 823-4547

Located at 3795 Adobe Rd. in Petaluma

Open Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 6p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (707) 778-3871

Located at 3500 Mariola Rd. in Sebastopol

Open Monday - Tuesday and Thursday - Friday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Phone: (707) 829-1569

Located at 961 Chapman Ln. in Petaluma

Open Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 763-4678

Located in the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts at 50 Mark West Springs Rd. in Santa Rosa

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

Phone: (707) 579-8474

Loctaed at 2150 Giffen Ave. in Santa Rosa

Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (707) 526-7817

Located at 391 Marshall Ave in Petaluma

Open Tuesday - Thursday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 762-6317

Located at 21095 Broadway in Sonoma

Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (707) 996-5221

Celesta Farms (both cut your own and pre cut)

Located at 3447 Celesta Ct. in Sebastopol

Open Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 829-9352

Located at 840 Ferguson Rd. in Sebastopol

Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 823-6973

Located at 5495 Redwood Hwy in Petaluma

Open every day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Friday which is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Located at 17740 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg

Open Monday - Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Located at 9720 Old Redwood Hwy. in Windsor

Open Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday- Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (707) 480-3294,

Located at 3010 Fulton Rd in Fulton

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday except Tuesday

Phone: (707) 544-4446

