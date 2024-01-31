Where to find free sand bags in Sonoma County

Sonoma County is in for days of wet weather.

According to Sonoma County’s emergency readiness page, sand bag stations are available at the following locations. Service, shovels and allotted bags vary:

Forestville: Forestville Fire Station, 6554 Mirabel Road

Guerneville: Sonoma Landworks, 15950 River Road

Healdsburg: Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

Monte Rio: Monte Rio Fire Fire Station, 9870 Main St.

Petaluma: City Corp Yard, 840 Hopper St.; Prince Park, 2301 E. Washington Ave.; Leghorn Park, 690 Sonoma Mountain Parkway

Santa Rosa: 55 Stony Point Road

Sebastopol: 425 Morris St.

Sonoma: Depot Park, 270 First St. W.

Windsor: Public Works Corporation Yard, 8400 Windsor Road

All three Friedman’s Home Improvement locations in Sonoma County are offering 20 free sandbags and sand per household while supplies last. Any additional sandbags can be purchased separately.

Customers can find and fill the bags at the yard entrance for each of the three locations in Sonoma County.

4055 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa

1360 Broadway, Sonoma

429 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma