Where to find Sonoma County cooling centers amid heat wave
With the Bay Area and much of Northern California experiencing record-breaking, triple-digit heat, there are several locations across Sonoma County residents can use to cool off.
Anyone who enters a cooling center will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process, according to the county. The centers will be set up to maintain social distancing, and masks will be required.
Here’s a list of all Sonoma County cooling centers as of Tuesday:
Most Sonoma County libraries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Santa Rosa: Finley Community Center located at 2060 W. College Ave. Open through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
- Rohnert Park: Rohnert Park Senior Center located at 6800 Hunter Dr. Open through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Rohnert Park: Rohnert Park Community Center will be open through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Sebastopol: Sebastopol Community Cultural Center located at 390 Morris St. Open through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cloverdale: Cloverdale Senior Multi-Purpose Center located at 311 N. Main S. Open through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
- Cloverdale: Cloverdale Library located at 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Open through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Windsor: The Windsor Senior Recreation Center located at 9231 Foxwood Dr. Open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday between noon to 4 p.m.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: