Where to find spring wildflowers in and around Petaluma

April is the beginning of wildflower season in Sonoma County. Our parks will be blooming with flowers. Treat yourself to the natural beauty that surrounds us.

You can explore on your own or take advantage of the guided wildflower walks that are offered. Participation in these guided walks is limited due to COVID-19, and you must sign up. Some are free; others charge a small fee. Here is a list of some of the guided wildflower outings in the county:

Sonoma County Regional Parks - Register for a time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the website calendar - http://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

April 7 – Sonoma Valley Regional Park

April 24 - Crane Creek Regional Park

May 9 - Shiloh Ranch Regional Park

April 7, 11, 14, 21 and 24 - Sugarloaf Ridge State Park – Register on the website - sugarloafpark.org, Hikes are 10 a.m. to noon.

April 10 - Jack London State Historic Park - Limited to eight hikers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up on the website -jacklondonpark.com.

April 22 - Sonoma Land Trust – A virtual presentation on wildflowers and wildlife. 7 p.m. Register on the website - sonomalandtrust.org.

If you are exploring on your own, you can download a Sonoma County Wildflower Guide to print out or load in your smartphone. Just go to the Sonoma County Regional Parks website and type “wildflower guide” in the search bar at the top of the webpage. The guide is organized by color – helpful in identifying the little beauties you encounter on the trail. On the parks website there is also a list of the best spring wildflower walks. The two Regional Parks in Petaluma have a wide array of wildflowers. The serpentine soil of the southern West Ridge Trail of Tolay Lake has the rarest of wildflowers. Wildflowers can be found on almost any trail in Helen Putnam Regional Park.

Another great resource is the iNaturalist app. It is a joint initiative by the California Academy of Sciences and National Geographic. The app helps identify plants and animals around you. You can record and share your observations of the wildflowers (and animals). It has video tutorials to guide you on using the wealth of information on the site. It even has a Teacher’s Guide with pointers for use by students.

April’s wildflowers make hiking a little more magical. With sunny days ahead, enjoy the trails.