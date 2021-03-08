Where to get a COVID-19 test in Petaluma now

As public attention shifts to the widening vaccine rollout and coronavirus case numbers drop, health officials are warning residents against falling into complacency, urging people to get tested and maintain safety precautions to further contain the virus’ spread.

D’Arcy Richardson, director of nursing for the COVID-19 section at the Sonoma County Health Department, says the county-supported testing clinics have seen a drop in appointments, and pop-up testing events aren’t as popular as they were a few months ago. Richardson said one-third as many people are getting tested now compared to the holiday surge between November and January, which ushered in a peak testing rate of 4,000 people per day across the county.

“We’re still seeing outbreaks in the community,” she said. “So despite all the good work we’ve been doing, we still want to make sure people are getting tested, especially with these new virulent strains.”

Although the county does not keep an updated list of private testing operations in Petaluma, public health officials are routinely careful to warn residents that some testing options may not be effective and may come with a price tag. Those with insurance are encouraged to go to their primary providers, while the county offers a free testing location at the Petaluma Fairgrounds.

“We’re in a very critical juncture right now where we are starting to see the positive effect of having vaccinations, especially for those most vulnerable,” Richardson said. “But we still need to get tested, we still need to wear a mask, we still need to do social distancing, we still need to stay home.”

Free advice Follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for advice on how to care for yourself and others, and direct coronavirus-related questions to Sonoma County’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604.

Here are locations in Petaluma to get tested without a physician referral:

OptumServe state-sponsored testing at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds’ Herzog Hall

Location: 401 Payran Street, Fairgrounds Gate 2, Herzog Hall

Hours: Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Test: PCR Test. Result times vary on demand, but results typically arrive within 72 hours, according to the operator.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 888-634-1123 or visit the testing provider's website.

ADx drive-thru testing in the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds’ parking lot

Where: 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Hours: Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Type: PCR Test. Operator promises two-day results, while tests taken on weekends and holidays have a three-day turnaround

Cost: $149

For more information, call 206-486-8288 or visit the testing provider's website.

Alcala Labs “Test Before You Go” at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets

Where: 2200 Petaluma Blvd. North

Hours: Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Type: Antibody testing, PCR testing and Rapid Antigen testing

Cost: From $59 to $179, depending on the type

For more information, call 725-465-1910 or visit testing provider's website.

Molecular Matrix Incorporated drive-thru at Luma Fitness

Where: 800 Petaluma Blvd. South

Hours: Monday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type: Real-Time PCR testing

Cost: Standard turnaround test is free if you have applicable health insurance, $192.50 if paying out-of-pocket.

For more information, call 916-477-2027 or visit the testing provider’s website.

