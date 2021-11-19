Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Sonoma County 2021

The holidays can be an especially challenging time of year.

Here’s a growing list of organizations providing a warm plate of feel-good food this year:

The Rohnert Park Senior Center: The Rohnert Park Senior Center is hosting its Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Due to COVID-19, masks are required as well as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. A takeout option will be available.

The center is at 6800 Hunter Drive in Rohnert Park.

For more information visit bit.ly/3HANVLN or call 707-585-6780.

Sonoma Community Center: The Sonoma Community Center is partnering with Vintage House to provide drive-thru Thanksgiving dinners.

Anyone interested can pick up a prepackaged meal for four at the Sonoma Community Center’s back patio starting at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. While the meal is free, donations are encouraged.

The center is located at 276 East Napa Street in Sonoma.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3qOlq7o.

The Redwood Gospel Mission: The Redwood Gospel Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet will be held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 24.

In addition to the meal, there will be a coat distribution and a chapel service. Community service provider booths will also be on hand. Preregistration required.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3r8IIVR.

Did we miss anything? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with other organizations hosting free Thanksgiving dinners.