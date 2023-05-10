Where to go for wellness in Mendocino County. Rejuvenation is on the menu with offerings from sound and forest bathing to hot mineral baths, guided meditation to immune system renewal and stress-relieving therapies.

Beyond the ninety miles of invigorating, surf-splashed coastline of Mendocino County are lodges, resorts and salons offering to help heal the mind, body and soul.

Rejuvenation is on the menu with offerings from sound and forest bathing to hot mineral baths, guided meditation to immune system renewal and stress-relieving therapies. Innkeepers and spa owners by the Mendocino Coast and the redwoods are following a post-COVID-19 trend where wellness and health are priorities, and reasons to travel.

Healing through food, classes in Mendocino

For more than four decades, Jeff and Joan Stanford have worked the land through their organic farm, developed a sprawling resort and a vegan restaurant, all above the banks of the Big River, just over the bridge from the town of Mendocino. The restaurant is located at the Stanford Inn & Resort on the Mendocino Coast.

“We’ve always been focused on conservation of the forest here on the property and producing food right here for our restaurant, Ravens (Restaurant), and more than ever, we promise life-enhancing experiences for our guests,” Jeff said. “After closing down in 2020 during the worst of the pandemic, we reopened in 2021 to have the best year ever of bookings of our 41 rooms, and with new energy behind our health-related special programs.”

The inn’s resident wellness programs director is also a nutritionist and breathing coach. Sid Garza-Hillman influences the vegan restaurant’s menu and leads guests in private classes, counseling related to organic gardening and healthy cooking. He curates the “immune system boost” vacation package, which includes individualized cooking, healthy living and art classes. Guided meditation, nature walks, and a creative play workshop led by Joan Stanford, who is an art therapist, are also offered.

“By our example and through what we offer here, we encourage actual lifestyle changes, not quick-fixes, and we try to help each guest with their individual goals and the tools to make permanent improvements to their lives,” Jeff said.

Also at the inn is the Three Springs Institute and Clinic, a full-service Chinese medicine center providing acupuncture, Tai Ji classes and herbal medicines.

“On our second trip to the inn, we strolled around and enjoyed nature right here at the lodge,” one returning guest said. “We went to the yoga studio for our private practice, basked in the indoor pool, and also took classes with Sid, who inspired us to go home with a new, natural approach to our life and diet.”

Spa treatments, sound baths in Fort Bragg

After five years of operating an eco-friendly retail store, Fractalize, in downtown Fort Bragg, Ryan Potter sensed her clientele was weary from the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19.

“I knew they needed to slow down and give their nervous systems a break, and I was also experiencing my own health issues and anxieties at the time,” Potter said. “As I was raised by parents who owned a wellness center for many years, by the end of 2021, I felt I was ready to expand my business into a full-service, holistic wellness spa, Rise and Be Well.”

Typical spa services like massage, scrubs, facials and yoga can be found at several locations and offered by several practitioners. But, new to Fort Bragg's spa scene are light and sound immersion, and shamanic Reiki energy baths at Rise and Be Well. The spa packages aim to calm the nervous system with 60- to 90-minute floats in the gravity deprivation pods, where guests often slip into a deep meditative state. The business’s popular “psychoacoustic” sound baths are a monthly offering created by a soothing gong, drums, soft chimes and Tibetan singing bowls. There are also Kirtan gatherings that involve joyful chanting, singing and dancing.

"I found a place to heal myself,“ said Cynthia Triplett, a frequent client at Rise and Be Well. ”The past year and a half I have woven together into my practice yoga, sound healing, psychic Reiki, floats, light sessions and kirtan gatherings, while receiving the most valuable gift of all: a sense of community, a healing family.“

Potter continues her adherence to the sustainable practices of her retail business by avoiding the use of plastics, opting to buy most supplies in bulk and stocking an “eco-boutique” of skincare, bath and body products. Located in back of the old Union Lumber Company store, and open daily, Rise and Be Well caters to many local regulars, while welcoming visitors who make appointments for classes, sessions and use the sauna and Jacuzzis.

Spa by the Sea in Gualala

At the southern end of the county, in a mild microclimate at the mouth of the Gualala River, is a favorite stop for Highway 1 road trippers in the town of Gualala. It’s known for a lively artists’ colony, for seafood eateries and for a cluster of shops and galleries in the Cypress Village center “under the clock tower.” Also conveniently located here is the day spa, Healing Arts Gualala, a real find for tourists and a beloved haven for residents seeking to soothe their mind, body and soul.