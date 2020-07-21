Who is getting COVID-19 in Sonoma County?

As COVID-19 cases spike in Sonoma County, there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding how the virus spreads and the best ways to treat it.

But the County of Sonoma has compiled data about confirmed cases that paint a clearer picture of how the coronavirus has affected local residents. It provides insight into where the virus is most prevalent, how people are infected and even what symptoms they experience most.

Here are eight things that Sonoma County residents should know about the virus locally. Note: These numbers are based on data compiled from socoemergency.org as of Tuesday, July 21, 2020, and are subject to change.

More than half of confirmed cases have been reported in the central region of the county, which includes Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Cotati.

On Tuesday, the total number of cases reached 2,212, according to county data. Of those cases, 55% ― or 1,220 ― were in central county. South county, which includes Petaluma and Penngrove, have reported the second highest number of cases at 423.

West county, including Guerneville and Sebastopol, has the lowest number of cases with 66 total.

The county still is investigating the source of about one-third of its total infections.

The source of half of the county’s confirmed cases were people who came into close contact with another infected person, according to county data. But officials have yet to uncover the source of transmission of 708 cases, which is 32% of the total.

Twelve percent of cases in the county have been labeled community spread. This means that people in an area have been infected but may not be sure how or where it happened, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only 5% of residents are reported to have contracted coronavirus while traveling.

Coronavirus patients in Sonoma County have reported symptoms besides fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Forty-seven percent of residents with coronavirus had a fever, according to county data. Shortness of breath, another symptom commonly associated with the virus, only has affected 20% of patients.

While 43% of patients experienced a cough, 42% reported headaches and 39% reported muscle aches.

Nausea or vomiting has affected 15% of patients, while 20% had diarrhea and 14% had abdominal pain.

Hospitals in Sonoma County are experiencing an increase in coronavirus patients.

About 5 percent of suspected and confirmed virus patients have required hospitalization, according to county data as of Tuesday. Of the 707 hospital beds in the county, 126 are available. Only seven beds in intensive care units are unoccupied out of 67 total, but 67 of the county’s 85 ventilators are available.

More people ages 25-44 have contracted coronavirus in Sonoma County than seniors.

People ages 25-44 account for 38% of confirmed virus cases in the county, while seniors ages 55 and older are 20% of the county’s total cases, according to county data.

Children ages 5-17 make up 12% of the county’s cases. Three percent have been children under 5.

The virus has disproportionately affected local Latinos.

Although Latinos make up about 27% of Sonoma County’s population, they account for 67% of the total confirmed cases, according to county data.

Whites comprise 26% of the confirmed cases, Asians are 3%, and people who are Black, Native American or identify as other make up 4% of the county’s cases.

People with no underlying conditions are 59% of the confirmed cases in the county.

Fifty-nine percent of residents who contracted the virus have no underlying conditions, according to county data.

Eleven percent have chronic lung disease, while 17% of cases are people who have smoked.

Two percent of the local cases are people who are immunocompromised.

People who work in services and sales have contracted the virus more than other professions.

Services and sales employees are 17% of confirmed virus cases, according to county data. Agriculture and farm workers account for 13%, while healthcare workers make up 8%. People who are unemployed or are not working for other reasons make up a combined total of 27% of cases.