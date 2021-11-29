Who’s complaining about COVID masks in Sonoma County?

Based on the data from the county, it seems residents of Sonoma County are getting more used to face coverings. Permit Sonoma’s Code Enforcement unit has received 238 complaints about public health violations regarding the public health order requiring face coverings in workplaces and public settings since it was reinstated in early August. No citations have been issued for violations, however.

A breakdown of the complaints received as of Nov. 15 include:

∎ Nearly half the complaints were made in August, shortly after the mandate returned.

∎ 78.6% of the complaints (187) have been for businesses (not including gyms/fitness centers).

∎ 18.1% of those complaints (43) have been for gyms/fitness centers.

∎ 92% of complaints (219) were about employees and/or customers not wearing masks.

∎ 5% of complaints (12) were about potential positive COVID-19 cases or exposures.

Code Enforcement currently receives all complaints made by the public through the Safe707 phone line and email, as well as COVID complaints made via SoCo Report-It. Complaints outside of Code Enforcement’s jurisdiction are referred to the appropriate partner agency. All complaints within Code Enforcement’s jurisdiction are investigated by an inspector, who visits the property and provides information on the current public health order.

People are welcome to file non-emergency complaints via the Safe707 phone line and email, or via SoCo Report-It. Call 833-723-3707 (833-SAFE707) or email safe707@sonoma-county.org to file a complaint.