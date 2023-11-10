Why a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy made $465,000 in 2022
.
The most highly compensated Sonoma County employee in 2022 wasn’t one of the five county supervisors, or the public health officer, or the district attorney, or the director of public works.
The top earner last year worked in the Sheriff’s Office, but it wasn’t then-Sheriff-Coroner Mark Essick, either. It was a very busy deputy.
Joseph Ricks supplemented his base salary of $115,000 with a prodigious $240,000 in overtime pay in 2022. Throw in the pension and medical benefits he received from the county, as well as a few other smaller forms of compensation, and Ricks made close to $465,000 in his public job that year.
“People see those numbers and their eyes pop out — ‘oh my gosh, a deputy made $400,000,’” said Eddie Engram, who replaced Essick as sheriff-coroner this year. “That deputy probably worked close to 4,000 hours that year.”
For context, someone on the job for 40 hours a week, with only two weeks of vacation, would work 2,000 hours in a year. Joseph Ricks basically worked two full-time jobs in 2022.
The Press Democrat was unable to reach Ricks for comment.
The payroll numbers are contained in a database of county salaries for 2022, the most recent available. An analysis of the data reveals the competitive compensation packages local governments feel they must dangle to fill staff positions.
Data highlights
Other insights from the data include:
- Twenty-eight county employees made more than $200,000 in salary in 2022, while 447 exceeded that figure in total public compensation.
- Sheryl Bratton, then the Sonoma County administrator, drew the county’s largest salary ($302,000) and its second largest overall compensation package ($439,000). Bratton left the job this year and became Napa County’s counsel, where she took a small pay cut to a base salary of $293,000.
- The overtime column is dominated by deputies and other Sheriff’s Office personnel. But a senior communication dispatcher made $105,000 in OT in 2022, and a psychiatric nurse received $101,000.
- Julia Wyne, who doesn’t make the news much as Sonoma County’s retirement administrator, earned a salary of $242,000 and a total package of $348,000; both figures were in the county’s top 10.
- And while few would question the importance of agriculture, child support or emergency operations in Sonoma County, the people tasked with managing government oversight of those systems aren’t rewarded in an outsize way. Neither Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith ($239,000), Director of Child Support Services Janeene de Martinez ($247,000) or Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley ($267,000) were among the 90 most highly paid county employees in terms of total compensation.
About 50 employees of the Sheriff’s Office earned larger packages than those three did.
In addition to salary, overtime pay and health benefits, the dollar totals include things like payoffs at the time of separation, hiring incentives, staff development stipends, negotiated deferred compensation, premiums for bilingual capability or taking hard-to-fill shifts, standby pay, allowances for cellphones or cars and stipends for election workers.
‘Not a free-for-all“
The figures in the database are not random.
“Every job classification in the county, from the bottom to the top, has a salary range,” explained Chris Coursey, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “Sometimes a department-head-level person may want to negotiate where they start in that range. But it is not a free-for-all situation.”
The county uses a range of “external and internal data” to establish those pay ranges, according to Spencer Keywood, a Sonoma County deputy human resources director.
“Our goal is to ensure that the rate of compensation is comparable to similar positions at other public sector agencies, that it results in appropriate internal equity, and that it enhances our ability to recruit and retain employees,” Keywood wrote as part of an email response.
Salary ranges are adjusted when the county negotiates a new contract with a labor organization.
Sonoma County, like many other jurisdictions, has been having difficulty recruiting for many positions. Keywood mentioned health care, law enforcement and corrections, and licensed professionals as thin areas.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: