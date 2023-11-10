Why a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy made $465,000 in 2022

Top County of Sonoma Compensation Packages, 2022 Joseph Ricks, deputy sheriff: $464,184 Sheryl Bratton, county administrator: $439,150 Grant Davis, water agency GM: $400,195 Mark Essick, sheriff-coroner: $391,995 Robert Pittman, county counsel: $375,714 Bryan Jensen, deputy sheriff: $369,631 Jeremy Lyle, deputy sheriff: $365,765 Jill Ravitch, district attorney: $358,576 Julia Wyne, retirement administrator: $348,346 Erick Roeser, auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector: $346,955

“That being said, the number of applications submitted by job seekers in (fiscal year) 2022-23 was the highest we’ve received at the county since before the October 2017 fires,” Keywood added. “For positions that require more generalized skills, HR is hearing that departments are now having an easier time filling positions than they have had in the last several years.”

Dire straits at Sheriff’s Office

The staffing issues have been particularly dire at the Sheriff’s Office, which helps to explain the soaring overtime hours. And it wasn’t just Ricks, who has since become a detective. Deputies Jeremy Lyle ($169,000), Bryan Jensen ($161,000), Jesse Hanshew ($133,000) and Samuel Camarena ($123,000) also racked up heavy OT pay in 2022.

Sitting in an interview room at the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Engram ran down the list of top overtime earners.

“Ricks is a ‘raise your hand anytime you need him’ guy — need him to work courts, he’ll work courts. Need him to be a hospital guard, he’ll be a hospital guard,” the sheriff observed. “Jeremy Lyle is a resident deputy. He’s stationed on the coast 24/7. So if he gets a phone call at 2 o’clock in the morning, he’s out of bed and taking the call. Jensen and Hanshew are raise-your-hands folks. Sam Camarena as well.”

Short-staffing is not an option, Engram said, when your product is public safety.

“These are positions that have to be filled,” he said. “When someone calls 911 in our area, they expect a deputy to respond. In detention, we can’t close the cells and turn off the lights and then come back the next day.”

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is currently allocated 127 patrol positions, according to the sheriff. As of Wednesday, 51 of those positions were “unavailable,” either because of a job opening or because someone was out with an injury, or on family leave, or because they are being trained.

In a county of more than 1,500 square miles, it takes 44 patrol deputies to staff a 24-hour cycle, Engram said.

“So you can see, not a lot of wiggle room there,” he added.

And that’s minimal staffing, not optimal. The on-duty patrol deputies used to be spread among three shifts: day, swing and graveyard. As a response to chronic personnel shortages, the office eliminated the swing shift. Now there is virtually no overlap between the day shift and the graveyard shift.

Things are even tighter at the county jail, which is also administered by Engram’s office. There, 104 of 179 positions were unavailable as of Wednesday. Last month, Engram said, corrections deputies were directed to work 90 mandatory hours of overtime, at time-and-a-half pay.

Those overtime payments, while notable, actually save the taxpayers money, according to Cody Ebert, a patrol deputy who is president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

“The salary and benefits cost savings due to vacancies greatly outweighs the cost of overtime to the deputies working these shifts to keep our communities safe,” Ebert wrote to The Press Democrat in an email. “Last year, the Sheriff’s Office returned about 8 million dollars to the general fund from salary savings due to vacant positions alone.”

But the makeshift strategy may not be sustainable.

“We’re hearing (the overtime) is actually exacerbating the staffing problems,” Coursey said. “People are burning out, they’re getting injured more frequently. So this is absolutely a concern. And not just because of the pay people are getting.”

Ebert agreed.

Top County of Sonoma Overtime Earners, 2022 Joseph Ricks, deputy sheriff: $240,435 Jeremy Lyle, deputy sheriff: $169,330 Bryan Jensen, deputy sheriff: $160,685 Jesse Hanshew, deputy sheriff: $132,664 Samuel Camarena, deputy sheriff: $123,085 John Fomasi, deputy sheriff: $106,823

“Working all of this overtime absolutely takes its toll on the deputies,” he wrote. “Can you imagine working 16 hours a day five or six days a week with no end in sight?”

The Sheriff’s Office is trying hard to fill its available positions, according to Engram. It has paid for bus ads and radio ads, and now has a recruitment website (joinsonomasheriff.com). The office has also recently added staff to its personnel unit, which is involved in hiring.

Not a top-paying agency

The county uses 11 “comparative agencies” to help set pay for deputies here, Engram said, and Sonoma County’s pay falls in the middle of that range.

But weighing this county against others in the Bay Area leads to a different conclusion, according to Ebert, the union rep.

“If you look at other comparable Bay Area agencies you will see that Sonoma County is not a top paying law enforcement agency,” he wrote. “Couple that with the lack of reliable (cost of living adjustments) in retirement and a lack of county paid retirement medical it is difficult to recruit quality candidates to the Sheriff’s Office.”

The across-the-board staffing issues plaguing Sonoma County government are being felt most other places, too. That may have something to do with increasing mistrust of government at all levels, and in some cases a rise in harassment of public employees. But the hiring problems look a bit incongruous in light of the healthy compensation pages reflected in the database.

That should get people’s attention, Coursey said.

“I hope people will go and look at our job board,” he said. “It’s good work, it’s good pay, it’s good benefits. And it’s doing good for the community. And I don’t think a lot of people understand that.”

