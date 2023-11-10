Why a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy made $465,000 in 2022

A Press Democrat analysis of Sonoma County’s payroll database reflects the competitive compensation packages local governments feel they must dangle to fill staff positions.|
PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 10, 2023, 2:18PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Database: Public employee compensation in Sonoma County 2022

Search the database by first name, last name or job title at www.pressdemocrat.com/countysalaries.

.

The most highly compensated Sonoma County employee in 2022 wasn’t one of the five county supervisors, or the public health officer, or the district attorney, or the director of public works.

The top earner last year worked in the Sheriff’s Office, but it wasn’t then-Sheriff-Coroner Mark Essick, either. It was a very busy deputy.

Joseph Ricks supplemented his base salary of $115,000 with a prodigious $240,000 in overtime pay in 2022. Throw in the pension and medical benefits he received from the county, as well as a few other smaller forms of compensation, and Ricks made close to $465,000 in his public job that year.

“People see those numbers and their eyes pop out — ‘oh my gosh, a deputy made $400,000,’” said Eddie Engram, who replaced Essick as sheriff-coroner this year. “That deputy probably worked close to 4,000 hours that year.”

For context, someone on the job for 40 hours a week, with only two weeks of vacation, would work 2,000 hours in a year. Joseph Ricks basically worked two full-time jobs in 2022.

The Press Democrat was unable to reach Ricks for comment.

The payroll numbers are contained in a database of county salaries for 2022, the most recent available. An analysis of the data reveals the competitive compensation packages local governments feel they must dangle to fill staff positions.

Data highlights

Other insights from the data include:

  • Twenty-eight county employees made more than $200,000 in salary in 2022, while 447 exceeded that figure in total public compensation.
  • Sheryl Bratton, then the Sonoma County administrator, drew the county’s largest salary ($302,000) and its second largest overall compensation package ($439,000). Bratton left the job this year and became Napa County’s counsel, where she took a small pay cut to a base salary of $293,000.
  • The overtime column is dominated by deputies and other Sheriff’s Office personnel. But a senior communication dispatcher made $105,000 in OT in 2022, and a psychiatric nurse received $101,000.
  • Julia Wyne, who doesn’t make the news much as Sonoma County’s retirement administrator, earned a salary of $242,000 and a total package of $348,000; both figures were in the county’s top 10.
  • And while few would question the importance of agriculture, child support or emergency operations in Sonoma County, the people tasked with managing government oversight of those systems aren’t rewarded in an outsize way. Neither Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith ($239,000), Director of Child Support Services Janeene de Martinez ($247,000) or Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley ($267,000) were among the 90 most highly paid county employees in terms of total compensation.

About 50 employees of the Sheriff’s Office earned larger packages than those three did.

In addition to salary, overtime pay and health benefits, the dollar totals include things like payoffs at the time of separation, hiring incentives, staff development stipends, negotiated deferred compensation, premiums for bilingual capability or taking hard-to-fill shifts, standby pay, allowances for cellphones or cars and stipends for election workers.

‘Not a free-for-all“

The figures in the database are not random.

Top County of Sonoma Salaries, 2022

Sheryl Bratton, county administrator: $302,198

Grant Davis, water agency GM: $285,800

Robert Pittman, county counsel: $273,445

Sundari Mase, health officer: $271,682

Jill Ravitch, district attorney: $264,351

Mark Essick, sheriff-coroner: $257,960

Erick Roeser, auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector: $247,760

Julia Wyne, retirement administrator: $241,713

Tina Rivera, director of health services: $241,502

Christina Rivera, assistant county administrator: $236,474

“Every job classification in the county, from the bottom to the top, has a salary range,” explained Chris Coursey, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “Sometimes a department-head-level person may want to negotiate where they start in that range. But it is not a free-for-all situation.”

The county uses a range of “external and internal data” to establish those pay ranges, according to Spencer Keywood, a Sonoma County deputy human resources director.

“Our goal is to ensure that the rate of compensation is comparable to similar positions at other public sector agencies, that it results in appropriate internal equity, and that it enhances our ability to recruit and retain employees,” Keywood wrote as part of an email response.

Salary ranges are adjusted when the county negotiates a new contract with a labor organization.

Sonoma County, like many other jurisdictions, has been having difficulty recruiting for many positions. Keywood mentioned health care, law enforcement and corrections, and licensed professionals as thin areas.

Top County of Sonoma Compensation Packages, 2022

Joseph Ricks, deputy sheriff: $464,184

Sheryl Bratton, county administrator: $439,150

Grant Davis, water agency GM: $400,195

Mark Essick, sheriff-coroner: $391,995

Robert Pittman, county counsel: $375,714

Bryan Jensen, deputy sheriff: $369,631

Jeremy Lyle, deputy sheriff: $365,765

Jill Ravitch, district attorney: $358,576

Julia Wyne, retirement administrator: $348,346

Erick Roeser, auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector: $346,955

“That being said, the number of applications submitted by job seekers in (fiscal year) 2022-23 was the highest we’ve received at the county since before the October 2017 fires,” Keywood added. “For positions that require more generalized skills, HR is hearing that departments are now having an easier time filling positions than they have had in the last several years.”

Dire straits at Sheriff’s Office

The staffing issues have been particularly dire at the Sheriff’s Office, which helps to explain the soaring overtime hours. And it wasn’t just Ricks, who has since become a detective. Deputies Jeremy Lyle ($169,000), Bryan Jensen ($161,000), Jesse Hanshew ($133,000) and Samuel Camarena ($123,000) also racked up heavy OT pay in 2022.

Sitting in an interview room at the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Engram ran down the list of top overtime earners.

“Ricks is a ‘raise your hand anytime you need him’ guy — need him to work courts, he’ll work courts. Need him to be a hospital guard, he’ll be a hospital guard,” the sheriff observed. “Jeremy Lyle is a resident deputy. He’s stationed on the coast 24/7. So if he gets a phone call at 2 o’clock in the morning, he’s out of bed and taking the call. Jensen and Hanshew are raise-your-hands folks. Sam Camarena as well.”

Short-staffing is not an option, Engram said, when your product is public safety.

“These are positions that have to be filled,” he said. “When someone calls 911 in our area, they expect a deputy to respond. In detention, we can’t close the cells and turn off the lights and then come back the next day.”

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is currently allocated 127 patrol positions, according to the sheriff. As of Wednesday, 51 of those positions were “unavailable,” either because of a job opening or because someone was out with an injury, or on family leave, or because they are being trained.

In a county of more than 1,500 square miles, it takes 44 patrol deputies to staff a 24-hour cycle, Engram said.

“So you can see, not a lot of wiggle room there,” he added.

And that’s minimal staffing, not optimal. The on-duty patrol deputies used to be spread among three shifts: day, swing and graveyard. As a response to chronic personnel shortages, the office eliminated the swing shift. Now there is virtually no overlap between the day shift and the graveyard shift.

Things are even tighter at the county jail, which is also administered by Engram’s office. There, 104 of 179 positions were unavailable as of Wednesday. Last month, Engram said, corrections deputies were directed to work 90 mandatory hours of overtime, at time-and-a-half pay.

Those overtime payments, while notable, actually save the taxpayers money, according to Cody Ebert, a patrol deputy who is president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

“The salary and benefits cost savings due to vacancies greatly outweighs the cost of overtime to the deputies working these shifts to keep our communities safe,” Ebert wrote to The Press Democrat in an email. “Last year, the Sheriff’s Office returned about 8 million dollars to the general fund from salary savings due to vacant positions alone.”

But the makeshift strategy may not be sustainable.

“We’re hearing (the overtime) is actually exacerbating the staffing problems,” Coursey said. “People are burning out, they’re getting injured more frequently. So this is absolutely a concern. And not just because of the pay people are getting.”

Ebert agreed.

Top County of Sonoma Overtime Earners, 2022

Joseph Ricks, deputy sheriff: $240,435

Jeremy Lyle, deputy sheriff: $169,330

Bryan Jensen, deputy sheriff: $160,685

Jesse Hanshew, deputy sheriff: $132,664

Samuel Camarena, deputy sheriff: $123,085

John Fomasi, deputy sheriff: $106,823

“Working all of this overtime absolutely takes its toll on the deputies,” he wrote. “Can you imagine working 16 hours a day five or six days a week with no end in sight?”

The Sheriff’s Office is trying hard to fill its available positions, according to Engram. It has paid for bus ads and radio ads, and now has a recruitment website (joinsonomasheriff.com). The office has also recently added staff to its personnel unit, which is involved in hiring.

Not a top-paying agency

The county uses 11 “comparative agencies” to help set pay for deputies here, Engram said, and Sonoma County’s pay falls in the middle of that range.

But weighing this county against others in the Bay Area leads to a different conclusion, according to Ebert, the union rep.

“If you look at other comparable Bay Area agencies you will see that Sonoma County is not a top paying law enforcement agency,” he wrote. “Couple that with the lack of reliable (cost of living adjustments) in retirement and a lack of county paid retirement medical it is difficult to recruit quality candidates to the Sheriff’s Office.”

The across-the-board staffing issues plaguing Sonoma County government are being felt most other places, too. That may have something to do with increasing mistrust of government at all levels, and in some cases a rise in harassment of public employees. But the hiring problems look a bit incongruous in light of the healthy compensation pages reflected in the database.

That should get people’s attention, Coursey said.

“I hope people will go and look at our job board,” he said. “It’s good work, it’s good pay, it’s good benefits. And it’s doing good for the community. And I don’t think a lot of people understand that.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

Database: Public employee compensation in Sonoma County 2022

Search the database by first name, last name or job title at www.pressdemocrat.com/countysalaries.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.