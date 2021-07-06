Why we don’t know if Sonoma County officers, firefighters are vaccinated

Police officers and firefighters were among the first Sonoma County residents to become eligible for coronavirus vaccinations. It was a nod to the essential nature of emergency services, and the intimate contact with a wide cross-section of the public required by the job.

But months into the vaccination campaign, with doses readily available for just about anyone who wants them and new coronavirus variants threatening the unvaccinated, it’s unclear how many of Sonoma County’s first responders have elected to roll up their sleeves for shots. Public health experts see the lack of transparency as a problem, while many police and fire officials insist vaccination is an individual choice, and no one else’s business.

Beneath the existing data are a couple of fundamental questions: Do public-facing emergency workers have an ethical duty to be immunized against a virus that has exploded into a historic pandemic? And do the rest of us have a right to know if they are?

“Speaking not as a public health person, but just for myself, I would want first responders who deal with the public to not be a source of infection, or a recipient of infection,” said Dr. Lee Riley, a professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at UC Berkeley School of Public Health. “There’s a certain moral obligation. They’ve elected to serve the public. If they do that, they need to make sure they won’t harm the public, or become so ill they can’t do their job.”

Framing the situation is difficult, because few agencies and departments have released information on their vaccination rates. Among those contacted for this story, only two acknowledged making a recent attempt to survey members. They came back with starkly different results.

The Sonoma County Fire District used Survey Monkey software to ask its employees about coronavirus vaccinations in April, and found that about 80% were opting in, a figure that included a small number of strictly administrative workers. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, which oversees dual police-and-fire services, surveyed its employees a few weeks ago and determined that, at that time, only 39% of its sworn personnel had received shots.

The City of Santa Rosa organized a vaccination opportunity for members of its public safety departments back in late December and early January, and data gleaned from the appointment calendar for that event showed that approximately 56% — 96 of 151 Santa Rosa Fire Department employees and 131 of 255 SRPD employees — received doses, said Adriane Mertens, chief communications and intergovernmental relations officer for the city.

And about 65% of Petaluma Police Department staff said they wanted to be vaccinated, according to police chief Ken Savano. Like Santa Rosa’s survey, however, Petaluma’s came months ago. Both cities believe current vaccination rates are considerably higher than those originally cited. But they can’t be certain.

Meanwhile, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the CHP’s Santa Rosa division based in Rohnert Park, the Santa Rosa Junior College police and Bell’s Ambulance all acknowledged they are not tracking employees’ vaccination rates, and the City of Healdsburg declined to offer information about its police and fire staffs. Some advocates have cited privacy issues.

“Do I still have contacts in law enforcement? Absolutely,” said Tom Schwedhelm, Santa Rosa city councilmember and a 30-year veteran of the city’s police department. “And when I talk to them, the conversation usually doesn’t start, ‘Hey, have you been vaccinated?’ Because it’s none of my business. It’s kind of like ‘Are you pregnant?’ If it was my duty as a council member to ask that question, I’d be all over it. But it isn’t.”

More than one representative said they believed HIPAA rules, which safeguard private health information, prohibit their organization from quizzing employees about vaccination decisions. One of those groups was the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

“Employee medical records are protected under HIPAA,” Sgt. Juan Valencia said in an email.

That might be a misguided interpretation of medical privacy rules for the workplace, said one local human resources consultant with more than 30 years’ experience in the field.

“Asking about vaccine status would not violate HIPAA, but requiring employees to disclose additional health information such as the reason why they are not vaccinated could,” Tracy Emmerich, a consultant for Leap Solutions, said in an email.

Likewise, Emmerich said, a worker’s health care provider is not allowed to disclose vaccination status to an employer. But “if an employer asks an employee to provide proof that they have been vaccinated in order to allow that individual to work without wearing a face mask, that is not a HIPAA violation,” she wrote.