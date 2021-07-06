Subscribe

Why we don’t know if Sonoma County officers, firefighters are vaccinated

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 6, 2021, 9:43AM
Police officers and firefighters were among the first Sonoma County residents to become eligible for coronavirus vaccinations. It was a nod to the essential nature of emergency services, and the intimate contact with a wide cross-section of the public required by the job.

But months into the vaccination campaign, with doses readily available for just about anyone who wants them and new coronavirus variants threatening the unvaccinated, it’s unclear how many of Sonoma County’s first responders have elected to roll up their sleeves for shots. Public health experts see the lack of transparency as a problem, while many police and fire officials insist vaccination is an individual choice, and no one else’s business.

Beneath the existing data are a couple of fundamental questions: Do public-facing emergency workers have an ethical duty to be immunized against a virus that has exploded into a historic pandemic? And do the rest of us have a right to know if they are?

“Speaking not as a public health person, but just for myself, I would want first responders who deal with the public to not be a source of infection, or a recipient of infection,” said Dr. Lee Riley, a professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at UC Berkeley School of Public Health. “There’s a certain moral obligation. They’ve elected to serve the public. If they do that, they need to make sure they won’t harm the public, or become so ill they can’t do their job.”

Framing the situation is difficult, because few agencies and departments have released information on their vaccination rates. Among those contacted for this story, only two acknowledged making a recent attempt to survey members. They came back with starkly different results.

The Sonoma County Fire District used Survey Monkey software to ask its employees about coronavirus vaccinations in April, and found that about 80% were opting in, a figure that included a small number of strictly administrative workers. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, which oversees dual police-and-fire services, surveyed its employees a few weeks ago and determined that, at that time, only 39% of its sworn personnel had received shots.

The City of Santa Rosa organized a vaccination opportunity for members of its public safety departments back in late December and early January, and data gleaned from the appointment calendar for that event showed that approximately 56% — 96 of 151 Santa Rosa Fire Department employees and 131 of 255 SRPD employees — received doses, said Adriane Mertens, chief communications and intergovernmental relations officer for the city.

And about 65% of Petaluma Police Department staff said they wanted to be vaccinated, according to police chief Ken Savano. Like Santa Rosa’s survey, however, Petaluma’s came months ago. Both cities believe current vaccination rates are considerably higher than those originally cited. But they can’t be certain.

Meanwhile, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the CHP’s Santa Rosa division based in Rohnert Park, the Santa Rosa Junior College police and Bell’s Ambulance all acknowledged they are not tracking employees’ vaccination rates, and the City of Healdsburg declined to offer information about its police and fire staffs. Some advocates have cited privacy issues.

“Do I still have contacts in law enforcement? Absolutely,” said Tom Schwedhelm, Santa Rosa city councilmember and a 30-year veteran of the city’s police department. “And when I talk to them, the conversation usually doesn’t start, ‘Hey, have you been vaccinated?’ Because it’s none of my business. It’s kind of like ‘Are you pregnant?’ If it was my duty as a council member to ask that question, I’d be all over it. But it isn’t.”

More than one representative said they believed HIPAA rules, which safeguard private health information, prohibit their organization from quizzing employees about vaccination decisions. One of those groups was the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

“Employee medical records are protected under HIPAA,” Sgt. Juan Valencia said in an email.

That might be a misguided interpretation of medical privacy rules for the workplace, said one local human resources consultant with more than 30 years’ experience in the field.

“Asking about vaccine status would not violate HIPAA, but requiring employees to disclose additional health information such as the reason why they are not vaccinated could,” Tracy Emmerich, a consultant for Leap Solutions, said in an email.

Likewise, Emmerich said, a worker’s health care provider is not allowed to disclose vaccination status to an employer. But “if an employer asks an employee to provide proof that they have been vaccinated in order to allow that individual to work without wearing a face mask, that is not a HIPAA violation,” she wrote.

Might there be other workplace concerns, though? Getting a coronavirus vaccination wasn’t a condition of employment for any cop or firefighter when he or she took the job, Schwedhelm noted.

“I use the example of hepatitis B,” he said. “I used to teach at the JC. I knew that every four years I had to get that shot to continue my employment. I knew that going in. Same with my wife at the school she works at. You do a cost-benefit analysis: Is it worth it to me to do that? I’m pretty sure that wasn’t the case for COVID.”

Santa Rosa does not mandate any vaccines for police department applicants as a condition of hiring, Mertens said.

If Sonoma County doesn’t know how many of its first responders are getting vaccinated, that information has emerged in other areas around the country — and the results are not encouraging for proponents of immunization.

Only about 51% of Los Angeles firefighters, 52% of the city’s police officers and 54% of state prison employees were at least partially vaccinated by June 18, for example, according to a survey of agencies conducted by the Los Angeles Times. And fewer than 30% of L.A. County Sheriff’s Department staff members had received vaccine doses through employee clinics, though that number excluded anyone who might have received shots elsewhere.

In New York City, roughly 40% of NYPD officers had gotten at least one dose by May 19, a department spokesman told the New York Times. That figure, like those in Los Angeles, lagged far behind the overall local vaccination rates at the time.

Reasons for hesitancy among first responders are certain to vary, but political affiliation might play a role.

About 31% of Bay Area Republicans said they were hesitant to get vaccinated in mid-March, vs. just 7% of Democrats, according to a survey by the Bay Area Council. And law enforcement may well lean to the right, as evidenced by another survey conducted two months before the 2016 presidential election. That one, published by POLICE magazine, revealed that 84% of its readers (or at least those who responded) intended to vote for Donald Trump, as opposed to 8% who would vote for Hillary Clinton.

It may also be the case, however, that some cops and firefighters are lukewarm to vaccinations because they already contracted the virus and consider themselves immune, or because they worked through the pandemic without getting sick. Some of those interviewed for this story pointed to an impressive safety record.

“We had zero infections in the workplace and attribute that success to robust and rigid safety protocols early on,” said Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano.

Savano said his officers are sticking to strict COVID protocols, and Stephen Bussell, president of the Santa Rosa Police Officers Association, said the same is true of the SRPD officers he represents.

“We still wear masks. We still socially distance and sanitize our hands,” Bussell said. “We continue to do that. We are a public safety entity, I get that. But I think there are ways to mitigate the effect of the pandemic other than vaccinations. To force someone to do something medically, I think there’s a challenge there, for sure.”

Mike Vail, president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, declined to comment for this article.

Bussell’s rank-and-file got a vivid warning about the dangers of the coronavirus when veteran Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer, 43, died from complications related to COVID on March 31, 2020. A day later, the Press Democrat reported that nine Santa Rosa officers had contracted the virus. The department would later be fined $32,000 by Cal/OSHA for failing to safeguard its employees.

That law enforcement and first responders have gotten sick isn’t shocking when you consider police officers are more likely than most to come into contact with unvaccinated people, such as the unhoused. Those interactions can be fraught for the parties on both ends.

“And if a substantial number of first responders are not vaccinated, they could transmit the virus among themselves,” said Riley, the Berkeley professor. “They’re going to be riding in cars, in pairs, and in close spaces in police departments. So they’re not only at risk of getting infected from people they deal with, but also among themselves.”

In Riley’s mind, emergency workers should be holding themselves to a higher standard. Schwedhelm disagrees, at least when it comes to getting vaccinated.

“If I were to make that argument, then what about teachers? What about grocery store workers?” Schwedhelm said. “Frankly, I come into contact with a lot more non-police officers than police officers. So is that right or fair?”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

