It's been a week since Wild 94.9 DJ and radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift — also known as JV — vanished from his San Francisco residence, and his family now says they have reason to believe he will never return.

Natasha Yi, Vandergrift's wife, issued a somber statement on Twitter late Wednesday evening. In it, she thanked listeners for their support and explained that the Vandergrift endured "physical torture" for the last two years.

"JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back," she wrote. "I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart."

Vandergrift was last seen at his King Street residence at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 23, SFGATE previously reported. He's described as a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound white man with multiple tattoos, and was wearing black sweatpants at the time of his disappearance. No activity has been tracked on his bank accounts or cellphone since he vanished from his home.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," wrote his employer, Wild 94.9, in a Feb. 27 Instagram post. According to the station, "The JV Show" podcast host had been battling Lyme disease, a debilitating vector-borne illness that can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system if left untreated.

Anyone with information about Vandergrift is advised to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411.

If you are in distress, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day at 988, or visit 988lifeline.org for more resources.