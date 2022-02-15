Wild Goat Bistro in Petaluma changing hands

Wild Goat Bistro is in the process of changing hands, however, founder Nancy DeLorenzo and partner Sharon McAuley have gone out of their way to help smooth the transition. Other than the absence of both their smiling faces, Wild Goat fans should not even notice a difference, a rare occurrence when such a beloved restaurant takes on a new owner.

Nancy and Sharon have built Wild Goat Bistro’s reputation for quality, consistency and diversity over the past decade. Also known as Wild Goat, WGB and to some, “the Goat,” this is one of the rare instances where a restaurant is better off retaining its branding and menu than trying to reinvent itself upon the entry of a new owner.

Although some simply put their restaurant up for sale and take the highest bid, Nancy and Sharon know they have something special and so wanted to make sure they found the right person to take over and continue serving Wild Goat’s loyal customers. When thinking who the best fit for Wild Goat’s customers would be, one name popped to mind and that was Loren Ettinger, a fellow Petaluma foodie and Wild Goat’s wine supplier.

The handoff should be sometime in April, with Nancy and Sharon staying on for a little while to help with the transition.

“Loren has been our wine rep for three years,” Nancy says. “Based on his personality and his philosophy regarding food and wine, we knew he would be a great fit, so called him. We wanted Wild Goat to go someone with the right heart and soul and he has that.”

Often, a restaurant goes up for sale because business has slowed, or the owners have stalled on the work to the point that customers notice, both through lackluster service and a decline in food quality. That is not the case with Wild Goat, which has thrived, due to Nancy and Sharon’s hard work and dedication to their customers, even through the woes of COVID-19.

But Nancy and Sharon are looking for a change of pace and scenery as they start to consider retirement. The two plan to relocate to Santa Fe, New Mexico, for the food, the art and the culture, and felt this was the right time, especially because Nancy had an epiphany one night about who would be the perfect person to fill their shoes.

Nancy is an East Coast transplant who, post-divorce, sold her wedding ring, hopped on a bus with just her backpack and $300 cash in her pocket and headed to Southern California, where her aunt owned some Italian restaurants. Before opening Wild Goat, she worked in both food and corporate (she was a CPA in a former life), with management positions at Neiman Marcus Fashion Island, California Pizza Kitchen, A.G. Ferrari Foods, the Pasta Shop and Market Hall in Rockridge. She even helped to open and manage Graffiti before opening Wild Goat Bistro in February 2010.

Sharon is a Petaluma native and Casa Grande graduate who dabbled a bit in restaurants, as most of us did in our late teens and early twenties but is probably best known for owning and operating Tuscan Gardens for 15 years at the corner of 4th and B streets.

The stresses of the pandemic certainly helped Nancy and Sharon decide that after 12 years, it might be time for them to pass the restaurant on to someone new.

“The pandemic means day to day planning and timing,” says Nancy. “If it’s slow, who do you send home? And we’ve had multiple safety shutdowns due to Covid scares. We are blessed that we didn’t lose any employees.”

The process of selling a restaurant is usually long and drawn out. Not only are there a lot fewer buyers for restaurants than there are for things like homes or cars, but once in contract, there are also a lot of hoops to jump through regarding everything from health department and city inspections and approvals to dealing with changing over an alcohol license.

Loren, the soon-to-be new owner, grew up in Los Angeles, but due to being the first Californian born member of his New York family, jokes that spiritually, he is a New Yorker. Loren has been cooking since he was a kid and vividly remembers receiving a waffle maker for Hanukkah, which became his prized possession. Eventually, he would attend and graduate from the Manhattan French Culinary Institute in 2000. He met his British-born wife in Brooklyn and eventually moved with her to London where he spent the better part of a decade working both front and back of house restaurant positions.

Eventually, Loren wanted to expand his horizons so earned his Wine & Spirit Education Trust in London before the couple moved back to California, eventually landing in Petaluma in 2010, where Loren continued in restaurants, but more on the wine side.

“It is the perfect combo of everything one would want to live,” he says of Sonoma County.

For a few years, Loren worked as bartender and manager at Central Market before getting into the distribution side of wine.

“Once I met Nancy and Sharon, we just clicked,” he says.

He heard about Wild Goat being for sale from his wife, who works for the Mad Batter Cakery Company, which supplies Wild Goat with its gluten-free dessert.

“I returned from a trip, and she told me that Nancy wanted to talk to me. I was five days into a new job, but this just felt right so we jumped at the opportunity,” he said.

One of the things that has made Wild Goat Bistro stand out is its alternate diet menu items. Many restaurants offer a gluten-free item here and a vegan item there, but these often come and go. However, because of Nancy’s own restricted diet, she has been consciously maintaining a menu that appeals to all. The restaurant benefits from the fact that Nancy has special insight into dietary restrictions that other owners might not. Loren brings that same kind of insight – his wife is vegan, his daughter is dairy-free, gluten-free and wheat-free, and his doctor has suggested that Loren himself consider a gluten-free diet.

He jokes that the only changes he would be making are small things, like moving where the coffee maker sits on the counter, but “…nothing having to do with the product that Wild Goat delivers.”

“Nancy has created an institution,” says Loren. “My intention is to maintain this.”