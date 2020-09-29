Wildfire fouls North Bay air, with little relief expected this week

No one needed to check an air pollution monitor or the view from a Sonoma County mountaintop camera on Monday to know the air was unfit to breathe.

A heavy sprinkling of wildfire ash coated the region and smoke aloft discolored the sun, while a simple whiff of the unhealthy air told the story that scientific measurements merely underscored.

Smoke from the Glass fire that crossed from Napa into Sonoma County late Sunday was so thick Cal Fire couldn’t launch helicopters or air tankers against the blaze in Santa Rosa. Live-image cameras on Geyser Peak, Sonoma Mountain, Sugarloaf Ridge and other summits showed a foul gray smudge hanging over the hills and valleys.

Tuesday should bring more of the same, the National Weather Service said, as the light offshore wind is expected to abate, replaced by onshore southwest winds.

“Smoke will continue to swirl around over the North Bay,” meteorologist Ryan Walburn said. “It’s going to be hot and smoky.”

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s Spare the Air Alert initiated Sunday will continue through Friday owing to the 11,000-acre Glass Incident and the August Complex in the Mendocino National Forest, the state’s largest-ever fire, at nearly 880,000 acres and just 45% contained.

“There is smoke all around us,” said Kristine Roselius, an air district spokeswoman. “We know we’re going to have unhealthy pockets of air through Friday.”

Air quality throughout the Bay Area, including Sonoma County from Windsor south, was listed broadly as unhealthy for children, seniors and people with diabetes, heart and lung disease, all considered sensitive groups.

But smoke a step worse, harmful to health, was measured from Santa Rosa to Windsor, in Rohnert Park, and Penngrove, around west county and at Sugarloaf Ridge and Jack London state parks.

Very unhealthy air, another step worse, was recorded in Rohnert Park, and just south of Trione-Annadel State Park, where flames burned on the park’s northern end for most of the day.

If there’s any solace to be had, Walbrun said, it could come from the cooling effect of the smoke blanket. At midafternoon Monday, the high at the Sonoma County Airport reached at 85 degrees, far milder than the scorcher forecast last week. At the Napa County Airport, by contrast, the high hit 100 on Monday.

The three day red flag warning denoting dangerous fire conditions expired Monday night, as did a triple-digit heat advisory.

Santa Rosa is expected to hit the low to mid-90s through Friday, with slightly lower temperatures this weekend. No rain is shown in the near-term forecast.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.