Will Petaluma roads get more funding in 2021?

Drawing a stark and vivid comparison, Jason Beatty likens the efforts to repair Petaluma’s crumbling roadways to the plight of a Civil War battle medic.

“You’ve got to focus on the ones you can save,” he said, acknowledging there’s little hope for the roads that are already too far gone.

Take Maria Drive. The stretch of roadway between Banff Way and Sonoma Mountain Parkway was rated two out of a possible 100, making it one of the worst roads in the city. No slurry seal would patch those potholes, only a multi-million dollar total reconstruction could fix that street, a project that was completed late last year.

“Those are much more expensive and eat up our budget,” said Beatty, Petaluma’s director of the Public Works and Utilities Department. “The cost to repair a failed road is 10 times the cost to do those regular slurry seals to maintain a road.”

The city’s roads are falling to pieces faster than they can be repaired, part of the reason Petaluma was named the worst roads in the Bay Area last year by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. With more than $100 million in deferred maintenance and just $2.57 million to spend on repairs in 2021, there aren’t enough resources to keep up with the growing needs of the city’s most-used infrastructure.

“The funding isn’t even enough to maintain our current condition,” Beatty said.

Beatty is hopeful his road repair budget may soon see an influx of cash, however. The recently passed 1-cent sales tax, expected to raise $13.5 million annually for the city’s general fund, could bring a fresh wave of funding to Petaluma’s potholed streets. So Beatty is busy updating his five-year paving plan, the city’s roadmap for road repairs between 2019 and 2024. He plans to present a few options to City Council next month, which is still making plans for how to spend the sales tax revenue.

When promoting the tax measure to voters, City Council members and City Manager Peggy Flynn listed road repairs as a top priority for those additional dollars. In 2020, Beatty told the council it would cost $20 million a year for the next five years to catch up with the city street’s extensive maintenance needs. While it’s unlikely he’ll get anything close to that, he is eager to tackle a few more projects than originally expected in the paving plan, which for 2021 included about 200 road repairs.

“Our public works staff, we’re very excited about the potential of what can be done with this funding,” Beatty said. “There’s a possibility we’ll get out of being number one for worst roads in the Bay Area.”

Deciding which projects will get tackled, and when, requires a complicated series of considerations. There’s the rating of the pavement condition, plus how frequently it’s traveled and whether any big developments are expected. Public Works tries to balance the number of projects on the east and west sides of town, but projects that qualify for state or federal grants get put toward the top of the list.

“Roads by highways are often eligible for grants,” Beatty said, explaining that North McDowell Boulevard at Redwood Highway is tentatively slated for a full reconstruction in 2022 thanks to a roadwork grant.

The city has also applied for several “Complete Streets” projects, which offer grants for roadways that are rebuilt to include better bike and pedestrian infrastructure. “Road diets,” which remove lane of traffic, are also popular with grant programs.

“We update our paving plan around this time every year. With the sale tax funding, we’ll present some more options to council,” he said. “We have a good sense of our needs, it just comes down to funding.”