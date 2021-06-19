Willow Fire in Big Sur explodes to 2,000 acres in 24 hours

A wildfire tearing across a dry, parched landscape in the mountains of California's Big Sur region, grew to more than 2,000 acres in 24 hours. Containment is zero percent.

Amid a suffocating heat wave gripping the West, firefighters are hiking in to reach the blaze that's burning in remote steep terrain and aircraft are overhead dropping fire retardent.

The Willow Fire started at 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, in the Ventana Wilderness northwest of the Arroyo Seco Recreation Area and about three miles away from the Tassajara Zen Center, according to the incident report from the U.S. Forest Service.

Flames spread amid moderate winds on Friday, and by evening the fire's footprint was over 2,000 acres.

The blaze was expected to increase in size overnight but the Los Padres National Forest that's managing the fire had yet to release an update on acreage burned Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

More than 300 people have been evacuated from the Tassajara Zen Center to China Camp, and you can find the latest evacuation information here.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for areas north of Arroyo Seco Campground to Anastasia Canyon; west of Carmel Valley Road, and east of Tassajara Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Tassajara Road is closed from the Tassajara Zen Center to China Camp.

There are 337 firefighters, fixed-wing air tankers and water-dropping helicopters battling the Willow Fire.

Hot and dry weather conditions with temperatures over 100 degrees are creating difficult firefighting conditions.

Winds out of the west are pushing the fire toward the Tassajara Zen Center, a monastery and retreat center in a remote mountain valley in the Ventana Wilderness.

The center provided an update on the fire's status Saturday on its website: "There was moderate fire activity last night and the fire has moved closer to Tassajara. A crew of 10 firefighters worked with the Tassajara Fire Crew yesterday and through the night, helping with fire prep and cutting fire lines. Dharma Rain was run until 11 pm. The area is damp and the water supply is good."

The blaze emitted a massive pyrocumulus cloud Friday afternoon that rose up to 14,000 feet above ground level, according to the National Weather Service.

"Any time we have a fire, these can develop," said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the weather service. "I think what's shocking is this is developing very quickly and that plume is going very high and we haven't seen that since last year when we had our big lightning outbreak and a lot of fires."

So called "fire clouds" form over forest fires when an intense heating of the air triggers an upward motion, pushing smoke and water vapor to rapidly rise.

"What happens is when any moisture in the air rises, it wants to condense, but it can't condense on nothing, and so the smoke particulates act as something it can condense on," Bingaman explained.

The cloud was visible from the Salinas and Carmel valleys and many posted images in social media. One Twitter user said he spotted the cloud from Capitola near Santa Cruz.