The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the North Bay coast Wednesday.

Winds are coming from the south between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph, according to Monterey-based weather service meteorologist Dylan Flynn.

The advisory, which began at 7 a.m., lasts until 4 p.m.

Flynn said the wind could increase chances of fallen trees knocking over power lines with the weather service advising residents to prepare for potential power outages.

⚠ Wind Advisory is now in effect for the North Bay Pacific Coast until 4 PM today! Gusts could reach as high as 40-50 miles per hour. Secure loose objects, be careful if driving high-profile vehicles, and prepare for possible power outages! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TDMGcJi57M — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 27, 2023

The wind comes as the first of the week’s two rain storms hit Sonoma County.

Rain on Wednesday started around 9 a.m. in Santa Rosa with about an inch or so expected to fall.

The rain will break Thursday and pick up again midday Friday, Flynn said.

“We might get close to an inch today and then on Friday, one inch and a half to two inches,” he said.

Weather service meteorologist Alexis Clouser said there are chances for water to pool in roadways and creeks but no major flooding is expected.

She added that roads might be slick and advised commuters to give themselves extra time to get to work.

Visible imagery is showing plenty of high clouds spreading across California today, ahead of the next system. Today is a good day prepare for the upcoming wet and unsettled weather this week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Yt5gnAc9ii — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 26, 2023

Temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s in the North Bay throughout the day with lows expected to reach the high 40s and low 50s.

The National Weather Service also issued a high surf warning for Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area for Thursday with waves as high as 40 feet expected.

The alert covers the coastline from Central to Northern California from Ragged Point, at the southern end of BIg Sur, to Cooks Beach just north of Gualala.

Clouser told The Press Democrat Tuesday that the large surf is due to storms and sustained high winds far out at sea and could generate large swells which result in bigger breaking waves at the coastline.

The weather service recommends beachgoers stay off coastal jetties, keep an eye on kids and pets and never turn their back on the ocean.

“It’s not a good time to be near or around the water,” Clouser said Tuesday. “These waves are dangerous.”

The high surf warning is in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On X, formerly Twitter, @sedwards380.