Wind advisory issued for part of Sonoma County as ‘near-critical fire weather conditions’ forecast

Strong winds are expected to whip across parts of the North Bay on Thursday as hot, dry conditions continue, creating a setup that could cause wildfires to spread rapidly, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service warned that “near-critical fire weather conditions” were forecast across the Bay Area Thursday and Friday.

Gusty winds and elevated fire weather conditions expected later today into Friday for portions of the Bay Area. Make sure to secure loose outdoor items and do your part to be "one less spark".



Remember one less spark, one less wildfire. #cawx pic.twitter.com/JqOSxVs6YG — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 19, 2022

A wind advisory was issued for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Wind speeds between 20 and 30 mph were expected, with gusts ramping up to 50 mph.

The advisory expires at 2 p.m. Friday.

Confidence is growing on stronger winds on Friday, particularly at higher elevations.



A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Interior North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills, valid: Thursday 11 PM to Friday at 2 PM#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/RtJNEFXg9Y — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 19, 2022

Weather service officials stopped short of issuing a red flag, which is the most urgent fire weather warning, for Sonoma County. But a vast swath of Northern California was under red flag conditions Thursday and Friday.

In the North Bay, the red flag warning included a sliver of eastern Napa County and most of Solano County.

⚠️Critical fire weather conditions will occur tomorrow - Friday due to gusty winds and dry conditions. A Red Flag Warning has been issued. Are you prepared for wildfire? Now is the time to prepare! Visit https://t.co/4PbDmtOuXj for more information. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/8NGZVWDQY8 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 18, 2022

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://embed.windy.com/embed2.html?lat=38.490&lon=-122.478&zoom=9&level=surface&overlay=gust&menu=&message=&marker=&forecast=12&calendar=now&location=coordinates&type=map&actualGrid=&metricWind=mph&metricTemp=%C2%B0F">Click here to view this embed</a>.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.