Wind advisory issued for part of Sonoma County as ‘near-critical fire weather conditions’ forecast
Strong winds are expected to whip across parts of the North Bay on Thursday as hot, dry conditions continue, creating a setup that could cause wildfires to spread rapidly, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service warned that “near-critical fire weather conditions” were forecast across the Bay Area Thursday and Friday.
A wind advisory was issued for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday.
Wind speeds between 20 and 30 mph were expected, with gusts ramping up to 50 mph.
The advisory expires at 2 p.m. Friday.
Weather service officials stopped short of issuing a red flag, which is the most urgent fire weather warning, for Sonoma County. But a vast swath of Northern California was under red flag conditions Thursday and Friday.
In the North Bay, the red flag warning included a sliver of eastern Napa County and most of Solano County.
