A storm is expected to bring gusty wind, rain and lightning to Sonoma County beginning Friday into Saturday, with a possibility of some flooding and small hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Two low pressure systems across the northeast Pacific Ocean are interacting early this morning, causing a “cyclonic flow pattern” and bringing a dynamic storm to the Bay Area, forecasters said.

A wind advisory is in effect across portions of Sonoma County from 8 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, mainly along the coast, excluding low-lying inland areas like Santa Rosa.

Good morning! Active weather returns later today into Saturday with strong wind, rain, and a few thunderstorms. Stay weather aware and prepare for longer PM commutes. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WOqaEhrAzZ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 29, 2024

These lower areas in Sonoma County can expect 20 to 30 mph south-southeast wind with 45 mph gusts. Sonoma County’s coastal ranges could be impacted by 25 to 35 mph winds and gusts 50 mph and up.

This could lead to downed trees, power outages and difficulty operating high-profile vehicles, according to NWS officials in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The storm may also bring isolated thunderstorms with lightning and small hail to Sonoma County.

The bulk of the storm is expected to pass by Saturday morning, but isolated thunderstorms may linger until Sunday morning, according to meteorologists.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.