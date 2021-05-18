Wind advisory set for North Bay Wednesday night, but ‘big fire concern not there’

A wind advisory warning of gusts up to 50 mph is set to go into effect for most of the North Bay Wednesday night, but fire risk is expected to remain relatively low due to seasonably cool spring weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday and last through 5 a.m. Thursday. The weather service forecasts northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Weather service meteorologist Matt Mehle said while the winds may increase the chance of a wildfire spreading, drizzle that added some moisture to vegetation over the weekend and Wednesday temperatures that are expected to reach only the low 70s should prevent the need for fire warnings.

“If there was a small fire to start there could be an issue, but a big fire concern is not there,” Mehle said.

The agency is alerting residents of downed tree limbs causing possible power outages, as well as dangerous driving conditions for large trucks.

