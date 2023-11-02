Winning Lotto ticket sold at Petaluma 7-Eleven

A lucky Powerball lottery winner bought a ticket in Petaluma with a $207,158 prize, according to California Lottery.

The winning ticket from the Wednesday night drawing matched five out of six numbers announced by Powerball. The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2000 Lakeville Hwy.

The winning numbers were 22, 26, 39, 47, 63 with Powerball number 12.

The nationwide drawing also had winners in Florida and Washington state, according to the Powerball website.

