Winter is coming: Local restaurants scramble to adapt

As temperatures drop and forecasts warn of incoming rain, Petaluma’s restaurant community is beginning to confront a new hurdle: The outdoor dining structures that have acted as financial lifelines are soon to be under threat by the approaching winter.

The city is launching outreach efforts and brainstorming potential programs to help the embattled sector pull through, while restaurant owners scramble to weatherize their outdoor setups and prepare for another period of unknowns.

An Oct. 26 city-led webinar was the first in what will be a series aimed at virtually connecting restaurateurs as they collectively descend into winter operations, with the intention of creating a community to share support and advice.

Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde said it’s one of the ways she and her staff are attempting to further engage with business owners as concerns over the next few months grow.

“I think our restaurants are really struggling to keep up, for them it has been one thing after the other,” Alverde said. “But we’re hearing that most want to try to stay open, and we’re eager to help businesses weatherize so they can still serve people outdoors during the winter.”

Restaurants remain closed to indoor dining as Sonoma County finds itself unable to break out of the most restrictive state-mandated reopening phase, even as retail operations and personal service sectors are able to open their doors under strict social-distancing and sanitizing requirements.

A large majority of Petaluma’s restaurant industry is owned by local or regional stakeholders, with several of the city’s most popular establishments family-owned.

Husband and wife team Annette and Peter White have owned and operated the downtown Italian restaurant Sugo Trattoria since 2007. Following a difficult few months in spring when regulations were consistently up in the air, Annette White says she and her staff had finally hit a groove during the summer. They extended their outdoor patio and were once again serving customers after months of takeout-only.

But now she finds herself in another time of uncertainty, once again kicking around new ways she can keep afloat during the pandemic.

“This is the whole thing with COVID, you have to roll with the punches,” she said. “Now we’re thinking about how to enclose our patio, but there’s all these hoops we have to go through. We want to get heat lamps, but they’re sold out everywhere.”

Sales through the summer were decent, she says, with an outpouring of community support and a customer base eager to return to the familiar pleasures of going out for a nice meal. Yet she has not been able to restore staff numbers to what they were before the pandemic. She’s still about 25% short, she says, and her kitchen is strained.

The Italian eatery’s owners don’t anticipate being able to open for indoor service anytime soon, and with the potential impacts of the winter weather unknown, Annette White says they’re looking to start a custom delivery service to help them through the next few months.

“You have to expect the unexpected these days, and to be adaptable,” she said. “We’re trying not to get too worried, because we’ve been able to adapt to things this whole time.”

But while the onslaught of inclement weather is expected to cause some disruption, efforts are still moving forward to expand and strengthen the city’s emerging outdoor dining scene. Alverde said the fabrication of parklets for a handful of high-trafficked areas is going forward, anticipating the structures will be installed and weatherized this winter.

These temporary seating areas, common in nearby cities like San Francisco and Oakland, will be outside Ray’s Deli & Tavern, Stockhome Restaurant and The Shop hair salon.

And on Water Street, which has been transformed into a bustling outdoor dining center packed with tables from a handful of abutting restaurants, new possibilities have emerged. Heating lamps now dot the cobblestone street, and diners continue to flock to the riverside locale.

“It is hard for us to talk about long-term right now, but people are taking advantage of these new ideas,” Alverde said. “There has definitely been some silver linings in being forced to find alternative ways to do things. I think if we can just get through the winter, I wouldn’t be surprised if we start to talk about the future for these spaces.”

