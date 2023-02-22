Share your weather photos with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include your name, city and when and where you took the photo.

A winter storm set to roll through the North Bay beginning Wednesday is slated to bring a mix of snow, rain, high winds, thunderstorms and hail to Sonoma County, according to weather forecasters.

Scattered rain showers and light snow began to fall Wednesday afternoon across Sonoma County, along with patches of small hail being reported just after 1:30 p.m. in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

A special weather statement has been issued for Santa Rosa CA, Rohnert Park CA and Sonoma CA until 2:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/1nFyUGdLef — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2023

Temperatures are expected to drop heading into Wednesday evening, which prompted the National Weather Service to upgrade the area’s freeze watch to a warning Wednesday morning. The warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday, with lows to range in the upper-20s to lower-30s across Sonoma County’s valleys, with Santa Rosa at 28 degrees and Rohnert Park at 30 degrees at the coldest.

Nearly all of Sonoma County is forecast to see some snow by Thursday morning — with less than an inch expected in the valleys and greater accumulations at elevations higher than 1,000 feet in the county’s northwest. Mount Saint Helena could see up to 1½ feet closer to its summit, according to forecasters, while areas between 1,500 to 2,500 feet could get up to 4 inches, said Warren Blier, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

It’s possible some flakes will mix with rain at lower elevations Wednesday night, with a 10% to 20% of accumulating snow in northern Sonoma County, such as within Cloverdale and Healdsburg.

A heavier round of rain is expected later Thursday morning across the region, while snow will return in the afternoon and into Friday morning.

“I can’t completely rule it out, but it is not what we are expecting,” Blier said, in reference to snow gathering in lower elevations.

Wind gusts will also return Thursday afternoon, Blier said.

“It will get breezy,” he said, “but nothing like what we just went through.”

Wind speeds around the Sonoma County valleys will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 25 mph, with wind speeds in the hills reaching closer to 20 to 25 mph.

The storm is expected to drop a total of 1/2 to 1 inch of rain in the valleys, such as in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, and up to 1 1/2 inches across the majority of Sonoma County.

Scattered showers will spread across the North Bay until Thursday night when the rain will become more widespread and then fade Friday night, Bier said.

There will be a 20% chance for thunderstorms and small hail throughout the area from Thursday through Friday, with a higher chance Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Blier said there is a slightly higher chance for thunderstorms near the coast but otherwise it is very hard to predict exactly where the thunderstorms could hit.

The incoming storm is set to follow the high winds experienced across the area late Tuesday afternoon, responsible for sending trees into power lines and homes across Sonoma County.

Tuesday afternoon wind gusts ranged from 40-50 mph in the North Bay. Santa Rosa saw a maximum wind gust of 53 mph as peak gusts reached 41 mph in Petaluma and 42 mph in Bodega Bay.

It’s hailing over here in Rohnert Park!



Though ngl, I’ll take this hail over TX hail any day pic.twitter.com/ENhTk23qUQ — Sara Edwards, MMC (@sedwards380) February 22, 2023

The peak gust at Mount Saint Helena was 58 mph, the weather service said. The highest reported gust in the Bay Area was 73 mph, recorded at Ocean Beach in San Francisco.

Fire officials across Sonoma County said they experienced high call volumes from Tuesday afternoon to about 8 p.m., when gusts became more infrequent.

Around Santa Rosa, gusts slowed to about 30 mph by 9 p.m. and became “few and far between,” said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office. Winds continued at this pattern until 3 a.m. when they calmed down more.

The Sonoma County Fire District received its final weather hazard call around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, when a tree was reported down near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, Sonoma County Fire spokesperson Karen Hancock said.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said his department’s last wind-related call was about 7 p.m. Tuesday, when a redwood fell and destroyed a two-story A-frame house in Camp Meeker. A man inside the home was able to escape with his dog.

The Santa Rosa Police Department saw a higher amount of damage Tuesday caused by downed trees and power lines than what is normal during a wind advisory, which expired at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“A lot of those trees that came down had been weakened by recent storms,” he said, referencing the multiple atmospheric rivers that swept through the North Bay in early January.

Lots going on today with gusty winds, scattered rain showers, snow in the higher elevations, and even a thunderstorm or two. More impactful snow arrives for the mountains on Thursday into Friday. Keep up with forecast changes and travel safely! #cawx pic.twitter.com/ydwZCbgx0g — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2023

