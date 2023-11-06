Wolf hybrid, a pet named Shadow, is found and returned to its Sebastopol home

Authorities and owners of the wolf hybrid spotted early Sunday in Sebastopol located the pet, named Shadow, and returned him home Monday morning.

The male wolfdog was brought home due to efforts from animal control officers, Shadow’s owners and his pack members, Max and Sky, according to North Bay Animal Services.

Shadow, who showed no signs of aggression and gets along with other dogs, had been missing since Wednesday.

*UPDATE- Shadow is home! Meet Shadow, this beautiful dog has been on the run since Wednesday 11/1. We have been in... Posted by North Bay Animal Services on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Shadow, who is a cross between a domestic dog and wolf, was seen early Sunday walking south of the Highway 12 bridge on the eastern outskirts of Sebastopol.

Multiple agencies, including the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, began looking for him as they were unsure what type of wolf hybrid the animal was.

Animal control officers, the Sebastopol Police Department and Shadow’s owners were searching for the animal with dark gray fur and yellow eyes Monday. As of about 9:15 a.m., he has been returned home.

Details regarding his recovery were not immediately available.

