Woman aboard fishing boat off Sonoma Coast has hand nearly cut off
A woman’s hand was nearly cut off last weekend as she was crabbing aboard a boat off the Sonoma County Coast, authorities said.
Multiple agencies responded about 10:10 a.m. Sunday to a reported amputation, said Karen Hancock, Sonoma County Fire District community liaison.
The fire district, U.S. Coast Guard and California Highway Patrol arrived after the recreational fishing boat reached the Doran Regional Park boat launch, near the Miwok campground, and found the woman’s hand severely injured, but she said she “wasn’t in much pain and had sole feeling in her fingers,” Hancock said.
The woman was very calm, she added.
H-30, the CHP helicopter, flew the woman to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center to be treated by a trauma team, according to a Facebook post from the agency.
CHP initially said the Coast Guard would conduct an investigation.
However, command center watchstander Ian McGoohan later told The Press Democrat the department would not look into the case because it occurred on a recreational vehicle.
Details of the incident remained sparse as of Thursday morning.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: