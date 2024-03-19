Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after Rohnert Park crash hospitalizes 2 people

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in Rohnert Park hospitalized two people, police said.

The woman was driving a Toyota Tundra when she crashed into another vehicle at Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard, according to a news release from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

She had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, police said.

Officers responded about 2:37 a.m. to the crash. The Toyota was driving north and collided at the intersection with a Scion driving west. The impact sent the pickup truck into the southbound lanes of Commerce Boulevard and the Scion up a curb, into landscaping in front of a Jack in the Box. Both vehicles had major damage.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7096117&lat=38.3485396&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The driver of the Scion suffered major injuries to his “lower extremities,” the release said. Officials pulled him from the vehicle and took him to a hospital, where he later underwent surgery.

His current condition was not immediately known.

A passenger in the Toyota was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries but in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup, later identified as Maria Valencia, 44, and another passenger in the truck were not injured.

Valencia was detained and medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa on suspicion of two felony counts of driving under the influence, with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% resulting in injury.

She was no longer in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

Police later determined the traffic signals at the intersection were functioning properly. They are still investigating which driver had the right-of-way.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.