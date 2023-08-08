Sonoma County sheriff’s wife to enter her plea in DUI case

Natasha Whittinghill-Engram, the wife of Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram, is expected to enter her plea Tuesday to two felony charges related to a DUI crash in May.

The 47-year-old Santa Rosa resident, is scheduled to appear before Judge Troye Shaffer in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa. She is charged with one count each of driving under the influence causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% causing injury.

Officials also may schedule a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Whittinghill-Engram on June 30.

According to a criminal complaint filed in court records, she drove with a blood alcohol content of 0.2% or higher at the time of the May 20 crash in Santa Rosa.

She was arrested after Santa Rosa police said she crashed into a house at Beaumont Way and Calistoga Road.

Her car, a black Tesla, traveled over a curb, through a fence and directly into the corner of the home, police and neighbors said.

An occupant of the home, Lori Johnson, said she suffered cuts and bruises after the crash sent debris flying into her living room, where she had been sitting on a couch watching television.

Her husband was asleep in another room and was not injured.

Whittinghill-Engram did not suffer significant injuries.

Neighbors said Sheriff Engram arrived at the scene minutes after the crash and spoke to his wife before keeping his distance while Santa Rosa police investigated.

The next morning, he issued a statement via his official Facebook page as sheriff, expressing concern for his wife and for Johnson.

Court records show Whittinghill-Engram was released May 22 after posting $100,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi