Subscribe

Work begins on Petaluma Boulevard South

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 19, 2022, 5:00PM

More information

Residents can visit cityofpetaluma.org/blvdsouth or call 707-331-2316.

Construction began this week on the Petaluma Boulevard South Complete Streets Road Diet Project.

City officials announced the work would begin on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, starting with the demolition and replacement of curb ramps at the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard South and E Street.

On Tuesday morning, as commuters whizzed past, workers cut into the roadway, dug out trenches and laid the groundwork for major incoming changes.

Work will continue over the next several months and will include new pavement surfacing, striping, bike lanes, sidewalks and ADA curb ramps, to provide increased safety and access for all road users.

Residents are advised to be on the lookout for detours if traveling sidewalks in the area, and drivers should anticipate some traffic delays.

More information

Residents can visit cityofpetaluma.org/blvdsouth or call 707-331-2316.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette