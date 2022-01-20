Work begins on Petaluma Boulevard South

Construction began this week on the Petaluma Boulevard South Complete Streets Road Diet Project.

City officials announced the work would begin on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, starting with the demolition and replacement of curb ramps at the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard South and E Street.

On Tuesday morning, as commuters whizzed past, workers cut into the roadway, dug out trenches and laid the groundwork for major incoming changes.

Work will continue over the next several months and will include new pavement surfacing, striping, bike lanes, sidewalks and ADA curb ramps, to provide increased safety and access for all road users.

Residents are advised to be on the lookout for detours if traveling sidewalks in the area, and drivers should anticipate some traffic delays.