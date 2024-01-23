Health care giant Providence confirmed it will close three outpatient laboratories in the North Bay, leaving company officials and labor representatives at odds over what the move will mean for employees and for patients who rely on the labs for diagnostic work.

“If you step back, we have a lot of specific concerns about this,” said Tyler Kissinger, an organizing coordinator with the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents more than 1,200 Providence workers at North Bay hospitals. “But more generally, this is part of the same pattern of behavior Providence has shown of not investing in community services. And taking actions that really seem like they’re aimed at padding their own bottom line, at the expense of patients and staff.”

Providence announced that on March 18, it will close outpatient labs in Santa Rosa and Petaluma (both administered by Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital), and in Napa (Queen of the Valley Hospital).

In an email Monday, Providence officials insisted the move would have no impact on patients, who will now have to turn to laboratory services companies like Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics. Multiple sources, however, have concerns about patient care.

The union says 25-30 employees, primarily the phlebotomists who perform blood draws, currently staff the Providence labs, and that the three facilities combined serve anywhere between 250 and 375 clients per day.

The laboratories perform a range of blood work and other tests. The procedures include hematology, serology, blood banking and urinalysis. But that only scratches the surface of what these facilities mean to community members, according to a phlebotomist who works at one of the North Bay labs.

“Many people rely on our lab for oncology services, transfusion services, infusions, and critical care,” said the phlebotomist, who requested anonymity for fear of losing her job. “At the lab we provide same-day service with stat (or urgent) options for doctors who need a quick turnaround. We also are a source for infant care, and stat bilirubin draws that have a need for immediate results for the infants in need.”

She went on to provide other examples, including neonatal care and emergency situations for prenatal women.

“This will be a huge letdown for the community to not have these services readily available,” the phlebotomist said.

Providence insists patients will not be left in need.

The company points to two facilities that will remain open, at 121 Sotoyome St. (for pre-surgery and pre-blood-transfusion testing) and at the Round Barn Cancer Center, both in Santa Rosa. There will be no changes to lab services at Healdsburg Hospital, a spokesperson said, and Providence will open a new pre-surgery testing location at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Providence declined to say whether it had conducted any analysis or patient surveys to determine what impact, if any, the lab closures would have on patients.

“We believe there will be no impact to patients,” Providence said in its email Monday. “Patients will still be able to access these services through other providers who are experts in providing outpatient lab services.”

Those options, primarily diagnostic labs that are not affiliated with hospitals, such as Quest and Labcorp, are plentiful.

Labcorp has five locations in Sonoma County and two in Napa County. Quest Diagnostics has five labs in Sonoma County and one in the city of Napa.

In the eyes of Providence employees and organizers, those are not compelling alternatives. For one thing, the Providence outpatient labs offer same-day service for many of their diagnostics. Quest and Labcorp send their samples out, and employees and organizers said it can take several days to get results back.

They also note the peace of mind patients gain from having all their medical services, including lab work, under one roof.

“As a leading provider of diagnostics information services, including in California, Quest Diagnostics is pleased to provide laboratory services that help patients in Sonoma and Napa access our quality, innovative lab services,” Quest said through a corporate representative.

Labcorp did not respond to an email request.

Both companies’ services are available for walk-in patients as well as via appointment, but some say the wait times for walk-ins can be aggravating.

“Patients express regularly that they sit for hours in the (unaffiliated) labs, even when they make appointments,” said the phlebotomist. “We are told that we are appreciated for the services that we provide to our elderly communities, and for our patients that are too unwell to be in a crowded laboratory for sometimes in excess of two hours.”