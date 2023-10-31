Workout classes for people with Parkinson’s come to Sonoma

Rock Steady Boxing, a national organization dedicated to helping people with Parkinson’s disease through exercise, is now available in Sonoma.

The program came to town through Petaluma’s Martial Arts USA, a Rock Steady Boxing affiliated and certified gym. The instructors there saw a growing need in Sonoma, and decided to look for a space to start up the program here.

“What they’re doing is something they’d be doing in a regular workout class,” said Jeanette Perry, manager of Petaluma and Sonoma programs and class instructor. “But we make it comfortable and safe.”

The program uses boxing exercises, stretching, breathing, meditation and more to help slow the progression and ease the existing symptoms of the disease — boxing moves are incorporated, but participants never box one another.

According to the Parkinsons’s Foundation, “research shows that exercise and physical activity cannot only maintain and improve mobility, flexibility and balance but also ease non-motor PD symptoms such as depression or constipation. The Parkinson’s Outcomes Project shows that people with PD who start exercising earlier in their disease course for a minimum of 2.5 hours per week experience a slowed decline in quality of life compared to those who start later. Establishing early exercise habits is essential to overall disease management.”

Rock Steady Boxing was founded in 2006 by former Marion County (Indiana) Prosecutor, Scott C. Newman, who is living with Parkinson’s. But each Rock Steady gym does things a little differently.

Scott Sinan, owner of Martial Arts USA and Studio Fit in Petaluma, first got involved with Rock Steady Boxing when Carla Odetto, a kickboxer in the studio’s Studio Fit program brought it to Sinan’s attention. She wanted a place for her husband, Matt, to fight back against Parkinson's, and she knew Sinan’s gym was the perfect place for a Rock Steady Boxing program.

Their program is now dedicated to him.

Sinan, and every other instructor who has been certified in the program, had to fly to Indianapolis and take a specific training through Rock Steady Boxing’s Headquarters in order to bring it back to Petaluma. And now, to Sonoma.

The instructors are highly experienced; Sinan, a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo, has been teaching self-defense, kickboxing and strength training classes for over 20 years, and much of his staff have years of coaching under their belts. They bring a lot of traditional workout class moves to Rock Steady Boxing.

“When you watch a person with Parkinson’s doing what they do, they’re a lot more capable of doing things than a lot of people thinking,” Sinan said.

Each of the instructors is passionate about the program, and its ability to ease the symptoms of living with Parkinson’s.

Sinan has seen first hand the impact it has on the participants, and the empowerment they feel over taking control.

“Here’s something that people can do currently, right now, to take action,” Sinan said. “If you don’t move it you lose it, so we try to keep people fighting.”

Aside from the program’s many physical benefits, there’s also a sense of connection among participants that’s runs deeper than typical fitness classes.

“The camaraderie in that type of movement creates a community and a comfortable place to come workout,” Perry said.

At the Petaluma location, they have roughly 60 people, 20 per class, that not only workout together, but hang out outside the gym.

Perry and Sinan organize group activities such as bowling, pingpong tournaments with other Rock Steady Gym locations and other outings that incorporate different types of movement.

According to Perry, the class is a great outlet to relate to other people dealing with Parkinson’s and share that experience with one another.

Once the Sonoma location gets up and running, she hopes to connect the two locations with one another and make the community stronger.

“I think it’s great for routine too because you have to have a purpose,” Perry said. “It’s to keep you going.”

The local location is running out of the same building at the Sonoma School of Marital Arts, located at 1247 Broadway.

Sonoma classes are currently available Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with an additional Zoom class option on Fridays. A membership costing $189 per month gives participants unlimited access to all Rock Steady Boxing classes at the gym.

“Come watch a class, call us, schedule a tour,” Perry said.

Visit rocksteadyboxing.org, or call 707-595-6548 to get involved or learn more.

