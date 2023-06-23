The 2023 Sonoma-Marin Fair World’s Ugliest Dog Contest which has historically drawn contestants from across the country is happening Friday.

The event will begin at 6 p.m on the Kiwanis Stage at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma.

Tickets to the fair are $25 for adults, and $18 for children and seniors.

The "ugliest dog“ will take home a grand prize of $1,500, second place will win $200 and third will receive $150.

Other festivities for the day will include a red carpet walk, a “Faux Paws Fashion show“ and a presentation of adoptable dogs from various rescue organizations.

Last year, a 17 year-old Chinese Crested-Chihuahua named Mr. Happy Face, adopted by an Arizona woman, took home first place and the title of world’s ugliest dog.

The winner will appear on the “Today” show on June 25 and 26.

The Sonoma-Marin Fair is on through Sunday at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma

Click through the gallery above to see past participants in the contest.