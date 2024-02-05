‘Worst we have seen’: What to know as Sonoma, Napa counties clean up from weekend storm

Felled trees and flooded roads will remain an issue Monday as Sonoma and Napa county crews survey and clean up damage from the weekend’s hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.

“It's probably the worst we have seen when it comes to trees and power lines down countywide," said Johannes J. Hoevertsz, director of Sonoma County’s public infrastructure department.

Hoevertsz said it would take days to asses the damage.

Rain totals

On Sunday, heavier, rolling storms brought up to 5.7 inches of rain to northwest Sonoma County. Interior portions saw from about 3/4 of an inch of rain to 3 1/2 inches.

• Santa Rosa received about 1 1/2 inches.

• Yountville got 2.24 inches.

• Calistoga saw about 3.4 inches.

• Healdsburg saw about 1.6 inches of rain.

While the storm system continues to dissipate, a risk of falling trees could continue due to the sopping soils, according to the National Weather Service.

Yes the ground is moving. This is a prime example of why we residents to survey areas around homes during breaks in rain/wind, or in between storms to look for signs of weakened trees that could fall as a result of a strong gust of wind.

Falling trees

The rain fell on earth that had already softened during last week’s atmospheric river-driven storm, leaving trees and power lines vulnerable to the winds that came in with the rain.

Gusts from 60 to 80 mph were recorded Sunday in Sonoma County. The strongest wind was 95 mph along Cobb Mountain’s west ridge east of Cloverdale.

Many trees toppled onto homes, atop vehicles and struck power lines, resulting in thousands of power failures.

Seven trees crashed into one home just outside of Oakmont as the homeowner was in her kitchen. The trees fell through a corner of the home, tearing into a closet filled with clothes and other personal belongings.

The homeowner was not injured.

Power failures

As of Monday morning, more just under 49,800 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers were without power in Sonoma and Napa counties.

About half of Sonoma County Office of Education’s school districts have at least one of their schools closed due to weather-related issues, including power failures.

Road closures

Thirty-five county roads were closed as all of the county’s crews, including 50 or more people, and contractors work to clear the debris, Hoevertsz said.

“The priority is to open as many roads as we can today safely,” he said.

They will be working alongside PG&E crews Monday fixing power lines, which could lead to some crowded roads.

Napa County Public Information Officer Linda Weinreich announced at 9:28 a.m. that there are a number of current full road and partial road closures impacting the county.

Full closures, which Weinreich said were because of down power lines and debris in the road, include:

• Diamond Mountain Road from S. Fork Diamond Mountain Road to the end of Diamond Mountain Road.

• Silverado Trail from Deer Park to Glass Mountain Road.

• Spring Mountain Road from St. Helena city limits to the county line.

• Third Avenue at Blue Oak Road.

Weinreich also noted the county is closing off Dry Creek Road at Wall Road in order to assist Sonoma County with a mudslide.

Rain to continue

Scattered showers, potential thunderstorms and some gusty winds will continue throughout the week, though at a muted pace in comparison to Sunday, said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Palmer said North Bay residents should still be on the lookout for falling trees Monday, though scattered showers will lessen and winds will slow to gusts of 20 to 25 mph.

“With the passing towers that we're gonna see today, we still can see some flooding,” she said. “Given how saturated soils are, we still can't rule out a handful of trees coming down if we get a good gust of wind.”

Much of the wind and rain that characterized the weekend storm in Napa County had left by Monday morning. But power failures and road closures remain present.

“As county crews work to clear debris to re-open impacted roads, the county is reminding the public to please drive slowly and look out for hazards,” Weinreich wrote. “The weekend storms left behind widespread damage, including downed trees and debris and power lines. According to PG&E, assume all wires are energized and extremely dangerous. Don't touch or try to move it.”

Though the widespread power outages in the city of Napa had largely been resolved by Monday morning — aside from areas on the eastern side of the city — there were still widespread outages in Yountville, Angwin, St. Helena and Calistoga, according to PG&E.

Staff Writers Edward Booth and Martin Espinoza contributed to this story.