WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday with ‘Casino, Cars & Bourbon’

With the theme “Casino, Cars & Bourbon,” World War II veteran Ed Wohlers celebrated a century on this planet in grand style on Thursday, Feb. 17.

His assisted living facility, Cogir on Napa Road, set up a miniature casino, so Wohlers could play his favorite vice games: poker and Black Jack. As a longtime car lover, the Redwood Empire Model T Club decided to surprise the vet on his 100th birthday with a ride through Wine Country in his all-time favorite car, a 1922 Model T Coupe Roundabout. The day was capped off by a visit from his daughter and a cake stuffed with fresh strawberries and bananas.

Reflecting on his milestone birthday, Wohlers said, “Life is good. As good as I can expect at this age.”

He added, “I think that the Lord has blessed me to live this long. He must have a reason and I will stick along to see what he has for me.”

Wohlers was born in Minnesota on Feb. 17, 1922, and was 19 when America entered WWII. He enlisted and served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Aleutian Islands, the site of fierce battles with the Japanese that claimed the lives of more than 1,400 American troops, and 4,350 Japanese military.

Once home, Wohlers married and started a family. He found work as a life insurance agent, a job that afforded him lots of travel. After decades in the cold north, he and his wife fell in love with the Bay Area and moved to warmer climates. In the pandemic, his daughter Diane moved her father to Sonoma so they would be closer, and he calls her “a true blessing in my life.”

When asked to share his wisdom on a long life, he said, “My advice is to live a clean life, respect your elders. Be honest when dealing with others because you will meet them again down the road.”

